EastEnders spoilers tonight: Nish flies into a rage as the truth about Suki and Eve is revealed

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Wednesday, November 29), Nish struggles to process Suki and Eve’s kiss and smashes up The Minute Mart in anger.

He then calls upon Ravi and confides in him about what he saw on the CCTV footage.

But, what will Nish do now that he knows the truth about his wife and Eve in EastEnders spoilers?

Nish loses it (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Nish smashes up The Minute Mart

Viewers will know that last night (Tuesday, November 28), Nish watched the shop’s CCTV and saw Suki and Eve kissing.

Tonight, he is filled with anger and takes his rage out on The Minute Mart, smashing it up.

Furious with his wife’s betrayal, Nish is then taken to Walford East by Ravi. He then cleans himself up before telling Ravi about what he saw on the CCTV footage.

After opening up to his son, Nish heads home in an attempt to find out the truth. But, will he confront Suki?

Stacey opens up to Jack (Credit: BBC)

Stacey makes a confession to Jack

Stacey tries to drown her sorrows and drunkenly opens up to Jack about her fears regarding Theo.

Jack then takes Stacey back to his place but Sam isn’t happy to see one of the Slaters under the same roof as her.

Making it a night of confessions, Stacey then tells Jack that she planted the wrench next to Theo to cover for Freddie. What will Jack make of this?

Mitch is livid (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Mitch learns of Karen’s kidnap plot

Keanu orders for Karen to give him the ransom money but she doesn’t want to. As the pair row, Mitch interrupts their argument.

Wanting to know what’s going on, it’s not long before Mitch finds out about Karen and Keanu’s involvement in the kidnapping of Albie.

Listening to Karen’s explanation, Mitch tells her to give the money back. Will she do the right thing?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

