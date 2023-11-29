EastEnders: Nish will kill Eve, fans fear

Last night in EastEnders (Tuesday, November 28), Suki planned her escape from Walford with Eve whilst paying Priya some of the money she had demanded.

However, Nish finally rumbled their affair as he caught Suki and Eve kissing on The Minute Mart CCTV.

Now, EastEnders viewers are worried for Eve’s safety now that Nish has found out the truth.

Nish saw his wife kiss Eve (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Nish found out the truth

Over in Walford yesterday evening, Suki planned on escaping with Eve and starting afresh.

Nish had seen her try to hand Priya money and wanted to know what was going on.

Priya covered for Suki and told Nish that Suki was giving her money so that she and Avani could buy a flat of their own.

Nish wouldn’t allow Suki to give her the money though, prompting Suki to take £200 from The Minute Mart till.

Vinny later told Nish about the missing money, leading him to go and check the shop’s CCTV footage.

However, Nish got a right shock when he saw his wife kissing Eve in the middle of the shop on the video.

Fans are worried for Eve (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans fear for Eve Unwin’s life after Nish finds out truth

EastEnders viewers have now been growing concerned for Eve now that Nish finally knows about the affair.

They think that Nish will set out to kill Eve. Afterall, he’s done time for killing someone who came between him and Suki before.

One fan exclaimed: “If Nish goes after Eve, I’ll march down to the square and kill him myself before The Six get to him!”

Another EastEnders viewer added: “Nish is gonna kill Eve, isn’t he?”

If Nish does an unexpected festive MURDER on Eve, I am going to storm the barricades at Elstree. #EastEnders — Matthew Turner (@FilmFan1971) November 28, 2023

I am scared Nish is gonna hurt Eve or worse! #Eastenders — D@NN¥ 3.0 (@DannyLew89) November 28, 2023

A third fan said: “If Nish does an unexpected festive MURDER on Eve, I am going to storm the barricades at Elstree.”

A final person feared for Eve and commented: “I am scared Nish is gonna hurt Eve or worse!”

Nish’s anger erupts (Credit: BBC)

How will Nish react to the truth?

Tonight in EastEnders (Wednesday, November 29), Nish’s anger causes him to smash up The Minute Mart.

When Ravi spots him and takes him back to Walford East, Nish confides in him about Suki and Eve.

He then heads back home in a bid to get to the truth. But, will he harm Eve in the process?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Is Eve in danger? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!