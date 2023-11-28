EastEnders spoilers tonight: Nish catches Suki and Eve kissing

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Tuesday, November 28), Nish watches the CCTV for The Minute Mart and soon comes to a realisation.

As he checks the footage, Nish is stunned when he sees a video of his wife kissing Eve.

But, what will he do now that he’s rumbled Suki and Eve’s affair in EastEnders spoilers?

Suki and Eve are finally rumbled (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Nish finds out the truth

Nish is suspicious and confronts Suki over her cash exchange with Priya, wanting to know why she’s handing the money over.

Priya covers and lies that Suki was giving her the money so that she and Avani could get a flat of their own. This would stop the awkward tension after her kiss with Nish.

After Nish stops Suki from giving Priya the money, Suki finds £200 from The Minute Mart till and gives it to Priya.

However, this isn’t enough for Priya. She wants what she was promised otherwise she’ll reveal the truth.

Later on, Nish realises that £200 has been taken from the shop. He then takes a look at the CCTV footage and sees Suki and Eve kissing. But, what will he do now that he knows the truth about their affair?

Stacey watches on with nerves (Credit: BBC)

Stacey attends Theo’s plea hearing

Jean does her best to stop Stacey from going to Theo’s plea hearing, worrying about her.

However, Stacey’s set on going and is supported by Martin and Jack as she prepares for Theo to give his evidence in court. But, will things go Stacey’s way?

Malcolm learns about the kidnapping (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Karen and Keanu are in a mess

Karen and Keanu are put in a sticky situation when Malcolm turns up at the party.

Malcolm soon starts talking to Sharon and it’s not long before he realises that he played a part in Albie’s kidnapping. But, will he tell Sharon what really happened to her son?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

