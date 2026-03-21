EastEnders star Dawn Steele on the health battle that ‘changed a lot’

EastEnders newcomer Dawn Steele has been winning over the fans with her portrayal of Sandra, adoptive mum of Zoe’s son, Josh.

Sandra and Josh arrived this week and have wasted no time in getting to know the Albert Square residents – some better than others!

Sandra has arrived (Credit: BBC)

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Getting to know the locals

Sandra bonded with Kim and Denise, who were concerned about her empty cupboards and plans to move away.

While Josh has locked eyes with Oscar and we all know what’s bound to happen next…

And there’s drama on the horizon, according to Dawn.

“I’m sure viewers will be thrilled with another piece of the puzzle ahead of the trial,” she teased. “Sandra’s timing couldn’t be better, or worse…”

Intriguing!

Sandra has got to know the locals (Credit: BBC)

Who plays Josh Goodwin?

Josh is played by telly newcomer Joshua Vaughan. He’s been on stage in shows including School of Rock, and Motown: The Musical, but this is his first big TV role.

Dawn played Lexie in Monarch of the Glen (Credit: BBC)

Dawn Steele is a familiar face to EastEnders fans

His on-screen mum, Sandra, though is played by Dawn Steele, who will be a familiar face to EastEnders fans.

Dawn is 50 years old and has been a fixture on our screens since the 1990s!

She was born in Glasgow and made her name in the Scottish series Monarch of the Glen, playing Lexie MacDonald.

From there she went on to star in Sea of Souls, Case Histories and more.

She played Alice in Wild at Heart, taking over as a replacement for Amanda Holden’s character. And she had a starring role in Granite Harbour.

Dawn also starred in Scottish soap River City, and played surgeon Ange Godard in Holby City.

So it’s no wonder fans recognise her!

Dawn Steele’s real life is far from EastEnders

Off screen, Dawn’s life is much more sedate. She lives in Whitstable in Kent with her husband Paul Blair, who is also an actor, and their daughter Coco.

Dawn often posts photos of her sea swims on social media as well as sharing news of the family’s dogs.

Dawn is healthy now (Credit: BBC)

Dawn opened up about her health battle

Things weren’t always so idyllic for the actress, though. She has opened up in the past about a shocking health issue she faced when she had a stroke aged just 37.

In an interview with South East Today, Dawn explained she thought she had a migraine when her symptoms began.

But doctors revealed she had a hole in her heart, and had suffered a stroke.

She said her health battled had “flipped everything on its head” and admitted that her life “changed a lot”.

Dawn, who suffered no after-effects of her stroke, said: “I just have to be real thankful that I had nothing afterwards. I’m not learning how to talk again, I’m not learning how to walk.

“As soon as you tell people that you’ve had a stroke, everyone has a story,” she added. “It’s made me look at life differently, and it’s made me be more appreciative, I think, and to try and live in the here and now.”

Sounds like a great life lesson to us!

Read more: Who’s leaving, joining and returning to EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns