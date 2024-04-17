EastEnders spoilers tonight: Yolande sexually assaulted by Pastor Clayton

EastEnders spoilers for tonight reveal heartbreaking scenes when Yolande is sexually assaulted by Pastor Clayton. She confides in Elaine, but will she open up to Patrick?

Elsewhere Jay is struggling with Nadine’s pregnancy bombshell and gathers the family to tell them. How will they react?

Also, it’s the anniversary of Lucy’s death, but will Cindy and George address their kiss?

All this and more in tonight’s EastEnders.

Pastor Clayton’s attack leaves Yolande distraught (Credit: BBC)

Pastor Clayton assaults Yolande

Yolande is stressed as the day of the fundraiser arrives. Pastor Clayton’s wife, Stella, makes unpleasant comments as Yolande tries to get everything ready and then Patrick makes his feelings clear too. He and Yolande have a row and she tells him not to bother coming to the fundraiser.

As the event begins, Yolande is alone in the kitchen at the community centre when the pastor comes in. He locks the door and sexually assaults her.

Yolande heads to the Laundrette after the attack to be alone. But Elaine finds her and Yolande confesses what happened. Will Elaine help her find the courage to report Pastor Clayton to the police – and tell Patrick?

Jay’s struggling to process the big news (Credit: BBC)

Jay’s secret revealed in EastEnders spoilers

After Nadine’s pregnancy revelation, Jay is in shock. She confronts him, angry that he’s sticking his head in the sand. Nadine explains why she didn’t tell him sooner, but will it win him round?

Jay confides in Gina, who advises that he needs to speak to his family as soon as possible before they hear the news another way.

As he gathers together Billy, Honey and Callum to tell them, how will they react?

Cindy is finding Lucy’s anniversary hard (Credit: BBC)

Lucy’s anniversary

It’s the 10th anniversary of Lucy’s death and Cindy finds it tough. She’s misremembering facts about her daughter and as everyone else shares memories, she’s reminded by how much she didn’t know about Lucy.

She slips away to find George and discuss their kiss. He’s at the Boxing Den and they talk about what happened. But will he want to pursue anything further after their moment together?

Lauren and Whitney argue in EastEnders spoilers

Whitney takes Britney to Walford High to enroll her and is nervous her lies will come out. She gets Britney to cover, but when Lauren discovers what Whit has done, she’s fuming. The friends row and fall out, but will Whitney realise she’s playing a dangerous game?

