EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Stacey tries to get Denise out of hospital

EastEnders spoilers for next week see Stacey visit Denise and try to persuade her to come home. But is Denise really ready?

Meanwhile, Eddie is in court and it’s time for George to make a big decision about his own future. Will he support his dad?

Also, Yolande is humiliated. All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

EastEnders spoilers

1. Johnny pressures Stacey

It’s Mother’s Day and the kids want to see Denise, but she is still refusing to see anyone. Stacey and Jack spend it together and soon Johnny spies them and puts pressure on Stacey to get to Denise. He insists she has to stop her blowing the secret wide open.

Johnny continues to put pressure on Stacey. He says it’s her responsibility to sort this out for all of The Six.

2. Stacey visits Denise

Stacey persuades Denise to let her visit. Denise tells her she’s no longer seeing Keanu, but that she intends to stay at the hospital.

Stacey argues Denise needs to be around her loved ones. However, just then Jack walks in and demands answers over why Stacey is there.

3. Denise kicks Jack out

Stacey thinks on her feet and quickly comes up with a plausible explanation for being with Denise.

Jack is later left hurt when Denise refuses to see him and turns him away. She then tells Dr Abe she feels safe in hospital and wants to stay. Will Denise go home?

4. Eddie offers George a deal

George is left disappointed when he is informed no DNA matches have been found for him. It means there’s no trace of his birth family. George is forced to share the truth about his past with Anna and Gina and they are horrified.

After Gloria rings the pub, having been coerced by Eddie, George goes to visit his parents. He tells them he won’t give a defence statement in court and they are never to contact him or the girls again.

However Eddie plays his ace card: he has information on George’s birth mother. He will only hand it over if George gives him a character witness. What will George decide?

5. George takes the stand

George is in turmoil over Eddie’s offer. Johnny talks to him about the legal implications of giving a statement. It still leaves George conflicted.

Meanwhile, at the court, Gloria and Eddie are distracted by the arrival of a mystery woman. Who is she?

After a heart to heart with Linda, George decides to trust his gut. He soon arrives at court and takes the stand. But will he speak out in defence of his father?

6. George gets a visitor

Elaine is worried about George and tries to get him to calm down. Cindy even joins forces with her to make him see sense. However, the arrival of a visitor at The Vic soon changes everything…

7. Jean saves the day

With Jade about to cancel her charity auction, Jean steps in to save the day. But there’s a lot to do and not much time – can she make it happen?

8. Suki makes a big move

Eve is annoyed Suki has moved out of the Slater house and Vinny advises Suki to make it up with her. Suki soon apologises and asks Eve to move into No.41. But will Eve accept the offer?

9. Yolande upset by gossip

As Yolande and Pastor Clayton work together to help Jean with the charity auction, they are the subject of gossip. Yolande is upset to find out other church-goers are whispering about their relationship. But is there any truth to the rumours?

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.