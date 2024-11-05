EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Nicola Mitchell makes an entrance in Walford

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, the Square is graced with a new face as Harry and Barney’s mum turns up to reconnect with her sons.

Little does she know, she’s going to get a shock as Harry gets arrested upon her arrival.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers for next week.

1. EastEnders spoilers: Nicola arrives

It’s a week of bombshell visitors as Nicola Mitchell – Harry and Barney’s mum – arrives on the Square. And it’s safe to say, Teddy isn’t happy to see her…

Teddy demands to know why Nicola has turned up, but she retorts that she got a tip-off about Harry being arrested and is here to help.

Acting on her tip, her first order of business is to get to the bottom of Penny’s involvement in Harry’s arrest. She heads over to Penny to try and get some answers.

Before long, Nicola is appearing to fit into Walford nicely, so Teddy pulls a Mitchell special and decides to weaponize a big secret about her recent past to keep her on her toes… What could it be?

Whatever it is, Nicola is not deterred and introduces herself to Honey and manipulates an invite to the lunch she’s arranged with Teddy and Billy. There, she puts Billy and Honey in the picture about her marriage to Teddy, delighting in making him squirm.

Later, having bagged herself somewhere to stay, Nicola decides to stir things up even more when she overhears Teddy arranging to meet Phil to sign the club sale paperwork by cornering Phil for a chat.

What is her plan?

2. EastEnders spoilers: Jack is onto Harry

Not backing down, Jack decides to fight back at Harry’s blackmailing. He delves into the case of Harry’s missing girlfriend, Shireen, using his police connections.

Penny warns Harry, who demands she get Jack to lay off or he’ll expose her part in the plot against him.

Trying to take control, Penny convinces Jack to let her meet Shireen’s friend Felicity and attempts to warn her off.

However, Felicity’s account of what happened to Shireen leaves Penny chilled to the bone. Later, the police arrive to arrest Harry, as Jack and Penny watch on…

As it happens, Harry’s mum returns to the Square.

3. Phil struggles

Phil enters a challenging time this week, which leaves him feeling isolated.

He is annoyed by Teddy’s low-ball offer for Peggy’s and dismisses him, saying there are other interested parties.

Both Sharon and Kat separately try to talk to Phil, who is becoming increasingly isolated. But Phil covers his emotions and refuses to open up to either of them.

Later on, Sharon tries to get Phil to see sense about the sale of Peggy’s, wondering if he really wants to get rid of the place. Is his past catching up on him?

4. EastEnders spoilers: Eve learns of Suki and Nish

Suki begs the Panesars to keep quiet about her and Nish’s blessing so she can tell Eve herself.

This doesn’t end well, as Avani blows the secret to her.

Understandably, Eve is reeling and doesn’t buy Suki’s attempts to explain herself, so she heads to The Vic.

Will they manage to sort this one out?

5. Wedding preparations

Elaine and George’s wedding could cause some issues for Junior, who is trying to get over his relationship with Cindy.

He is sad that his son Xavier won’t be coming to the wedding, so Gina tries to cheer him up.

She says that if she can get a date to the wedding in the next 24 hours, Junior has to bring his mystery girlfriend as his plus one.

Junior isn’t too keen, but Gina and Anna both bag themselves dates for the wedding, so Gina tells Junior he’s lost the bet and has to bring his mystery lady along.

Later, after some jibes from Gina, Junior confesses that he’s been dumped.

Elsewhere, the wedding planning is ramping up at The Vic as Johnny is put in charge of the hen do, and Elaine tries to persuade George to ask Junior to be his best man.

Fearing rejection, George can’t find the courage to do it, so he asks Phil instead. Phil realises what’s going on and encourages George to be brave and speak to his son. George finally asks Junior.

Will he accept?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

