EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Cindy returns ahead of Lauren labour

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Cindy Beale returns during Lauren and Peter’s engagement party – right before the labour.

Elsewhere, The Vic re-opens for a very special V.E Day celebration.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers.

1. An unwelcome return

On the day of Lauren and Peter’s engagement party, Lauren attends their last midwife check-up and is upset when Peter goes off to take a phone call when potential complications are mentioned.

With the party being moved to Harry’s Barn, things don’t look to be running smoothly as Lauren heads off to the office to cool down after getting offended by a remark from Ian.

Kathy manages to convince Lauren to rejoin the party but she might’ve been better off sitting out as Cindy’s back!

Peter tries to put out the fire after Cindy’s return but is left with an ultimatum from Lauren – he has to choose between her or his mum.

Cindy’s family disown her once more but she fights back by revealing the truth about Kathy.

Cindy goes off to have it out with Lauren again but is shocked to find her in labour. She then rushes to call for an ambulance.

EastEnders spoilers next week: 2. Fears for Harry

Nicola’s got a lot on her plate as she issues a threat towards Zack.

Nicola then turns her attention towards Harry and starts quizzing Gina over his whereabouts. Jay and Gina later spot a drunk Harry and inform Teddy and Nicola.

Gina’s suspicious over what is causing Harry’s upset and tries to get to the bottom of it, but he won’t spill…

3. Ross and Vicki fail to see eye to eye

Vicki and Ross clash over their parenting of Joel, and it seems the tension is only set to grow when Ross confesses the real reason for their debt and quick exit from Australia.

Ross tries to make it right with Vicki but she’s not ready to kiss and make up just yet. Will she ever forgive him?

4. The wrong time to celebrate?

George and Linda announce that The Vic is reopening tomorrow for V.E Day celebrations but most of the Square isn’t in the partying mood so soon after Martin’s death.

Nigel through is one person who is excited for the celebrations although he believes it’s 1995.

Seeing how excited Nigel is, Jean tries her best to throw him a last-minute party but Linda informs her that The Vic is closed due to the timing of the event.

Linda has a change of heart though and soon re-opens the pub, throwing a party full of spirit and the Walford residents remember those who have fallen – including Martin Fowler.

EastEnders spoilers next week: 5. Jean gets in the way

With Jean worrying for Nigel, she’s oblivious to Harvey and Kathy’s reconciliation.

Harvey then arranges a caravan holiday for himself and Kathy, but Jean finds the brochure and believes the surprise is for the Slaters…

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

