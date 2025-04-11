Are EastEnders stars Lacey Turner and Lillia Turner related in real life? We have answers

They play mother and daughter Stacey and Lily Slater on EastEnders, and even share a last name – but are stars Lacey and Lillia Turner related in real life?

Lacey, 37, has played Slater matriarch Stacey on the soap since 2004, quickly becoming one of its most beloved characters. In 2010, she welcomed daughter Lily, born of her fling with Ryan Malloy.

The pair have been at the heart of this week’s stories, as Stacey learned that it was Lily who started the fire on Martin’s stall – burning the Walford landmark to the ground in a fit of spite. During these scenes, fans have noticed a family resemblance between mother and daughter, leading some to wonder whether Lacey and Lillia Turner are related in real life.

Stacey and Lily have clashed in the wake of Martin’s death (Credit: BBC)

Are EastEnders stars Lacey and Lillia Turner related?

No, Lacey and Lillia are not related in real life. It’s a complete coincidence that the actresses share their surname. Good casting on the BBC’s part in finding a young actress who resembles her screen mum, too.

However, Lacey does have a sister who appeared on the soap – Lily Harvey, who played Shenice Quinn on the soap between 2011 and 2012. How’s that for a coincidence!

Fans have been impressed by Lillia’s performance (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans full of praise for Lillia Turner

As this week’s episodes have unfolded, fans have been full of praise for the teenage star and her performance as Lily.

“After the performance this week Lillia Turner (Lily) deserves all the Young Actor Awards,” wrote one viewer on Reddit.

“She really is a brilliant actress – and one of the few members of the teen cast who is playing (almost) true to age,” said another.

A third agreed: “She’s fantastic, character is spot on for a teenager.”

