All the theories on what Joel did and why he can’t return to Australia in EastEnders

Walford newcomer Joel Marshall made his EastEnders debut this month, arriving in Walford as the residents gathered for Martin Fowler’s funeral. Arriving along with Vicki and her new boyfriend – his dad – Joel has made himself at home in recent weeks.

Well, so he should – as the soap revealed, Joel can’t return to Australia anytime soon, due to something he did back home. Dad Ross has borrowed the money for Sharon so he can pay off Joel’s debts, but was left under no uncertain terms that neither he nor Joel were welcome back in Australia.

But what did Joel do? Writing a series of social media posts, fans of the soap have shared their theories on Joel’s past… from sexual assault to online gaming.

Joel arrived in Walford earlier this month (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans wonder if Joel assaulted a girl

The most pervasive theory is that Joel assaulted someone – most likely a girl – and Ross is paying their parents in exchange for silence.

“Why am I getting the sneaking suspicion that it’s sex related? Maybe he assaulted someone’s daughter,” wrote one fan.

“I reckon he did something to a girl back in Australia (whether consented or not idk) and his dad was having to pay his family off to prevent them from going to the police,” another suggested.

“I think he did something with a girl his age and they’re paying the family off so they don’t get the police involved,” a third agreed. Is Joel a predator?

Viewers are concerned about Joel’s behaviour around girls (Credit: BBC)

Beat someone up

Another theory suggests that Joel might have attacked another youth. This, in turn, would leave Ross financially responsible for Joel’s actions.

“Am not sure if they have free health care in Australia but I’m think he beat a kid up so severely that Joel has to pay this kids medical bills,” wrote one fan on X.

As his treatment of Barney last night (Monday, April 21) showed, Joel’s got a nasty streak – but how nasty can he get? And will he take Tommy down the same dark path?

Ross and Vicki are paying for what Ross did (Credit: BBC)

Racked up a credit card debt

Elsewhere, others wondered if there might be a more innocent explanation for Joel’s debt. Perhaps he racked up a small fortune in online gaming, for example.

“He spent 50,000 dollars on Minecraft or Fortnite or whatever game Eastenders makes up,” wrote one viewer.

“Probably bought loads of FIFA points on Xbox and got a credit card debt,” said another.

“I think it may be online sports gambling run by some bad guy, and Joel can’t pay the £25k,” a third theorised.

What’s Joel’s story? (Credit: BBC)

Is Joel involved with drugs on EastEnders?

And, with drug use currently rife amid Walford’s teenagers, some viewers wondered whether Joel might be hiding a secret of his own, where drugs are concerned.

“I think it’s drugs related,” wrote one fan, of Joel’s mystery past.

In trouble with someone scary

With many presuming Joel’s guilt, another explanation is that Joel might have gotten on the wrong side of someone terrible.

“Maybe he stole and wrecked a car that belonged to some heavy,” predicted one fan.

“I think Joel has gotten on the wrong side of some dodgy people. Like he’s messed up a drug deal/criminal activity and cost them money along those lines and Ross has had to bail Joel out,” said another.

What has Joel done?

