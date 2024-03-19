EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Ben’s exit storyline begins

EastEnders spoilers for next week give us a first look at Ben Mitchell being arrested as his exit storyline begins. Will this be the last we see of Ben?

Also, Whitney arrives back with a big surprise, but how will Zack react (hint: not well!)?

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

EastEnders spoilers

1. Ben arrested

Callum is upset when Ben fails to make plans for his birthday. After advice from Phil, Jay and Lexi, Ben organises a surprise party for his husband. However, things take a sour turn when the police arrive in the middle of it to arrest Ben…

Ben begs Lexi to believe he is innocent as he is taken away. But what crime is he accused of committing?

2. Ben in serious trouble

At the police station Ben is being held and told details of a previous crime that has resurfaced. Ben protests his innocence, but is he telling the truth?

Phil calls Ritchie in for Ben. But when she returns with news what does she have to say?

Kathy and Jay want answers from Phil, but he’s not saying much. An argument soon breaks out. Lexi also demands to be told the truth. Soon, Phil takes a call from Ben who has a request for his dad…

3. Callum refuses to see Ben

Jay and Lexi visit Ben at the police station, but things don’t go well and Lexi decides to leave. Will she forgive her dad?

Meanwhile, Callum refuses to see Ben. Phil has a heart to heart with him and urges him to give Ben a second chance. But will Callum change his mind? And is this the last we’ll see of Ben Mitchell?

4. Whitney returns

Zack is planning a welcome home baby shower for Whitney and invites Lauren and Penny. However Lauren can see he’s awkward around her and tries to smooth things over. She promises to keep quiet about the pass he made at her.

Zack is later left stunned when Whitney arrives home – with Britney in tow. Whitney confirms she is Britney’s new foster mum and Zack storms off, furious she didn’t tell him.

Whitney heads off to find Zack and clear the air. But they are soon butting heads again. Meanwhile, Britney is already causing trouble on the Square. Later, Lauren overhears Whitney on the phone and it’s clear she’s not being entirely honest – but what is she hiding?

5. Dean manipulates Jean

Dean has an interview with a reporter from the Walford Gazette and leaves Jean in charge of Jade. However, Johnny soon interrupts the interview, snidely offering to give Dean a character reference.

Back at the flat, Jean has found out Dean is administering Jade’s medication. She’s concerned when she finds the empty pill cases. Dean arrives home as Jean is trying to take Jade back home with her.

Dean thinks on his feet and puts the blame on Jean. But can he manipulate her into believing his lies?

6. Avani plots

Avani skips school and Priya is interrupted while flirting with Martin by a text from the school. She and Martin head off to find her daughter and Priya is annoyed to find Avani in the playground.

Ravi later turns up and Avani realises he’s jealous of Martin. She decides to get her mum and dad back together.

Priya asks Martin for a date. However Avani interferes and tells Ravi Priya is ill.

Both Martin and Ravi turn up at No.41 at the same time. Martin soon gets the wrong idea and quickly leaves. Priya is fuming at her daughter’s behaviour.

7. Martin and Priya hit it off

After telling Avani off for what she did, Ravi encourages Priya to go on a date with Martin. They head to Walford East and hit it off. But how does Ravi really feel about it?

8. Denzel

Amy is upset Denzel once again chose the gym over her. But he snaps when she lectures him on his obsession. He feels guilty, but is pleased when a text arrives telling him his steroids are being delivered today.

But Yolande intercepts the package and keeps it at the launderette. She tells Denzel if he wants it back he has to start talking. But instead Denzel tries to steal it back and is caught by Kat. Will she realise what’s in there?

9. Lauren celebrates

It’s Lauren’s 30th birthday party at the Albert, but she’s preoccupied by Whitney and Zack’s drama. When Peter arrives with a date however, Lauren realises she’s been too hard on Whitney.

