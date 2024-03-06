EastEnders: Whitney branded ‘selfish’ for choosing Britney over Zack

During last night’s episode of EastEnders (Tuesday, March 5), Whitney and Zack were seen at the hospital after Whit’s recent car accident.

After this, Whitney decided that she wanted to foster Britney, causing Zack to leave without her.

Now, EastEnders fans have slammed Whitney for prioritising Britney over her boyfriend.

Whitney didn’t go back to Walford with Zack (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Whitney chose Britney over Zack

Yesterday evening, Whitney was taken to hospital after being hit by a car. She then had an ultrasound and was told that her baby was fine.

Being discharged from the hospital, Whitney panicked when she discovered that Britney had gone missing.

Fortunately, Zack found her and arranged for social services to speak to her as Britney’s mum – Keeley – had been arrested for drug possession.

Whitney then suggested that she and Zack foster Britney. After an argument, Whitney chose Britney over Zack and her unborn baby, failing to head back to Walford with her partner.

Fans think that Whitney should’ve chosen Zack (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans livid as Whitney stays in Milton Keynes with Britney

Fans of the BBC soap have now taken to social media to share their disappointment that Whitney chose Britney – a child she’d just met – over Zack.

One fan exclaimed: “Whitney is SELFISH!!!!!!!!!! OMG I actually can’t.”

I can sort of get why Whitney wants to do this but I also think she's being selfish if that makes any sense?

She's not thinking about Zack or the family they started.

Going in all guns blazing when she has already been hurt.

Another viewer complained: “I can sort of get why Whitney wants to do this but I also think she’s being selfish, if that makes sense? She’s not thinking about Zack or the family they’ve started. Going in all guns blazing when she has already been hurt. Remarkable recovery BTW.”

A final fan shared: “I can’t lie, Whitney is being too selfish. I’m with Zack on this.”

Zack tries to kiss Lauren! (Credit: BBC)

Will Whitney and Zack kiss and make up?

Tonight’s episode of EastEnders (Wednesday, March 6), sees Zack return to Walford without Whit.

He then leans in to kiss Lauren… But, does this moment spell the end for Zack and Whitney?

