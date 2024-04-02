EastEnders: Sharon to give meat thermometer to police once Keanu body is found, new fan theory predicts

In last night’s episode of EastEnders (Monday, April 1), Sharon returned back to Walford and soon got caught up with the drama.

She soon got hold of the murder weapon that was used to kill Keanu and promised to dispose of it.

A new EastEnders fan theory now predicts that Sharon won’t get rid of the weapon though…

Sharon promised to get rid of the thermometer (Credit: ITV)

EastEnders: Sharon promised to get rid of the weapon

Yesterday evening, Sharon returned to Walford after her time in Australia and was quickly filled in on everything she’d missed whilst she’d been away.

Sharon then realised that the murder weapon had gone missing and summoned the rest of ‘The Six,’ telling them that they had 24 hours to return it with no questions asked.

Later on, Linda joined the rest of her family for a meal and was horrified to see the meat thermometer in the lamb that Elaine was serving up.

With Elaine explaining that the thermometer had just been sitting in a box for ages, Linda pushed the lamb onto the floor in a moment of rage. Her family had no idea what had upset her so much.

With the weapon now found, Sharon promised to get rid of it as it was the least she could do after being away for so long.

A new fan theory has predicted a huge twist (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Sharon to betray ‘The Six?’

With Sharon insisting on getting rid of the weapon herself rather than letting Johnny do it, a new EastEnders fan theory reckons that Sharon will keep it and hand it in when Keanu’s body is finally found.

One fan wrote: “Who thinks Sharon might keep the meat thermometer and give it to the police when the body is found?”

Who thinks Sharon might keep the meat thermometer and give to the police when body is found. #EastEnders #thesix — Hannah P (@Hannahbi2001) April 1, 2024

Do we think Sharon is going to grass on Linda? Why else would she offer to dispose of the weapon!! 🤔 Can’t wait for tomorrow’s episode. #EastEnders @bbceastenders — Lyndsey Fitzpatrick 🫀♻️🔜💝 (@LyndseyFitz) April 1, 2024

Another fan added to the theory and shared: “Do we think Sharon is going to grass on Linda? Why else would she offer to dispose of the weapon?! Can’t wait for tomorrow’s episode.”

Will Sharon get Linda into trouble? (Credit: BBC)

Does Sharon have other plans for the weapon?

Sharon’s promised to get rid of the weapon but her plans may soon change. The café floor has caved in after all.

Keanu’s body is set to be found this week. But, will Sharon turn her back of the rest of ‘The Six?’ Will she get Linda into serious bother?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list – meet them all here

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!