EastEnders scraps early release iPlayer episodes for 40th anniversary week – here’s what time the soap will air

EastEnders has confirmed that its usual 6am iPlayer episodes won’t be uploaded next week for the 40th anniversary.

Usually fans can watch episodes in the morning on the day of their release, but next week will be different.

Fans will have to wait until the evening when the iPlayer episodes will be uploaded at the same time as the episode on the main BBC channel.

Episodes won’t be released early (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders iPlayer schedule change for 40th anniversary

Usually, through Monday-Thursday, EastEnders episodes are uploaded on iPlayer at 6am on the day they are due to air.

However, to keep the excitement for the whole nation and to avoid spoilers, EastEnders will scrap these early release episodes for next week.

Instead, starting Monday February 17, iPlayer episodes will be uploaded at the same time the transmit on BBC One at 7.30pm.

This is due to huge things playing out throughout these episodes, with the entirety of the week’s episodes following the events on a single day – Honey and Billy’s wedding day.

This week will also see a special live episode take place. A huge fire will break out in The Queen Vic.

It’s going to be explosive (Credit: BBC)

What to expect from the 40th week

Big things are happening next week, with a special hour long episode. This will air on the soap’s actual anniversary date on Wednesday, February 19.

A live episode will also air the next day on Thursday, February 20 at 7.30pm for half an hour. This will see the winning vote play out on screen after the audience chooses who Denise should be with – Jack or Ravi.

As well as this, a huge fire will break out on the day of Honey and Billy’s wedding. With the wedding celebrations moving to the pub after the ceremony, The Vic goes up in flames.

Lots of wedding guests and punters are trapped inside of the burning building, with lots of lives on the line.

We’ll see Jack Branning play the hero as he tries to save as many lives as possible. But, it’s been confirmed that not everyone will make it out alive.

But, who will lose their lives in the fire as we all tune in to celebrate 40 years of Walford drama?

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as The Queen Vic goes up in flames

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

