EastEnders: Ruby to go to prison for blackmail and leave Martin and Stacey to raise Roman, a new fan theory predicts

A new EastEnders fan theory has predicted that Ruby Allen will wind up in prison for her blackmail scheme – leaving Martin and Stacey to bring up Roman. This comes as Ruby attempted to save the market by blackmailing Councillor Barker.

Martin disapproved of what Ruby had done – and that was well before the vengeful local politician decided to shut the market down for an alleged health and safety violation.

Ruby’s already in hot water with Martin, but is worse to come? A new fan theory has emerged suggesting that she could go to prison (again – following her previous stint behind bars) for blackmailing the politician – who already had a vendetta against her father, gangster (and former school bully) Johnny Allen.

This, in turn, would leave Martin and Stacey holding the baby.

Ruby to go to prison for blackmail, EastEnders fan theory predicts

Writing on X, one EastEnders fan shared their theory as to where the story might be headed.

“I reckon Ruby will end up going back to prison for blackmail and Stacey & Martin will bring up Roman,” this viewer suggested.

After attempting to make things right, Ruby deleted the offending pictures, clearing Barker’s name. And fans are worried that this might backfire on Ruby.

“Deleting those photos may backfire on Ruby & Martin ” wrote one fan.

“Shouldn’t have deleted those pics Ruby,” said another.

“Recover those photos Ruby!!” begged a fourth.

Has Ruby landed herself in even deeper trouble? With a previous fan theory suggesting she could die – also leaving Roman with Martin and Stacey – things aren’t looking good for the gangster’s daughter.

EastEnders spoilers tonight: Ruby’s determined to prove her worth

As the story continues, Martin remains furious at Ruby. His frustration only grows when Ian puts on a show of indifference to news that the stall will be closed. Stacey tries to bolster his mood, but Martin’s spirits are at an all-time low.

Stacey goes to see Ruby and begs her to do anything she can to get the stall back. However, Ruby refuses, and is determined to prove that she’s changed.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

