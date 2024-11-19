EastEnders: Ruby will die leaving Martin their son, fan theory predicts

Fans of EastEnders have predicted that Ruby Allen could die – leaving Martin to bring up the son he never knew he had. Last night, Sharon told Martin that Ruby had given birth to his child, leaving him shell-shocked at the news.

Ruby, Sharon told him, had given birth to his baby after being sent to prison for falsely accusing Stacey of assault. And, as he was confronted with evidence that he was indeed a father (again), Martin had another shock in store. Ruby herself was at the door, and was furious at the theft of her son’s birth certificate.

Ruby is well and truly back, then. But for how long?

Fans of EastEnders predict that Ruby will die

Viewers have predicted that Ruby‘s return tenure will be a short-lived one – perhaps to facilitate Martin being left with their child.

“I think she will. She’s not important enough in the history of the show to keep coming back every so often like we see with Janine. With Martin and the show turning 40 it kind of fits that she could die,” wrote one fan on a Reddit thread.

“I could see her dying and Martin ending up with their son,” said another.

“Yep. She’s not back for good,” agreed a third.

“I’m 60/40 on the chances that she will die. A character whose death wouldn’t be a great loss to the show, but her longevity makes it stand out more than someone who was only introduced in recent years,” pointed out another viewer.

Is Ruby going to die on the show’s ruby anniversary?

EastEnders spoilers tonight: Another bombshell for Martin

As Ruby’s return continues tonight, Martin demands to know the truth about their son. And, as she admits that they do have a son together, Ruby shares some shocking news amid a heated row with Stacey.

What other surprises does Ruby have in store for Martin?

