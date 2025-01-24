A new EastEnders fan theory predicts that Reiss will kidnap his and Sonia’s baby and go on the run to escape prison.

Sonia has just been found not guilty for Debbie’s murder after Reiss showed the court evidence of Bianca’s fake confession.

But, there are some flaws to his plan… And, a new fan theory believes that Reiss will end up fleeing Walford with his and Sonia’s baby.

Reiss is in a right pickle (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Reiss to kidnap Sonia baby?

With Bianca having recorded a ‘confession’ video, Reiss has now gone back on his word of letting her go and is instead continuing to keep her locked up.

However, it won’t be long before Reiss gets his comeuppance one way or another with reports of Jonny Freeman leaving the show.

And, he’s not the best criminal in the world, that’s for sure. So, now, a new fan theory suggests that Reiss might feel forced to go on the run as the net closes in on him. And, then he’ll kidnap his and Sonia’s baby once it’s born and bring it with him.

The theory reads: “Prediction. Sonia will give birth and before she gets a chance to be a mother to her baby, Reiss will kidnap it and go on the run.”

But, will Reiss take the baby and desperately flee Walford?

Will Reiss go to prison? (Credit: BBC)

When will Reiss’ comeuppance come?

At the moment, Reiss reckons that Bianca’s ‘confession’ will be enough to get her locked up for Debbie’s murder instead of him.

Sonia believes that Bianca was making everything up though in a bid to save her. But, Reiss has tried to convince her that she’s wasn’t the Bianca they knew and that she must’ve killed Debbie.

With Reiss’ exit looking to arrive soon, will he end up going on the run in a bid to escape prison? Or, will his crimes finally catch up with him and see him get locked up? Only time will tell.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

