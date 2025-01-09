EastEnders: Phil and Nigel set for assisted dying storyline after dementia diagnosis, new fan theory predicts

Last night’s episode of EastEnders saw Nigel reveal that he has been diagnosed with dementia – and a new fan theory has predicted that this could mean that he and Phil are set to embark upon an assisted dying storyline.

This came as Nigel confided in Yolande, telling her how he ran away from home after learning that he has dementia. Nigel was just about to flee Walford too, having alerted the Mitchells to Phil’s latest move.

However, Nigel was the one hiding a secret… and it was a heartbreaking one, at that.

Nigel broke down to Yolande (Credit: BBC)

Nigel reveals dementia diagnosis

Phil had tried to give away the boxing gym to a reluctant Nigel. He then told the Mitchells, who sprung an intervention. As Nigel fled, he revealed his sad health news to Yolande.

But where is all of this headed? One fan theory suggests that an assisted dying storyline might be next for them both.

Phil made Nigel an offer he had to refuse (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan suggests assisted dying story for Phil and Nigel

Reacting to the news of Nigel’s diagnosis, one fan shared their theory as to what the future might hold. And, in a bleak twist, one theory suggests that the soap could attempt to mirror Ethel’s euthanasia in 2000.

“Killing off Nigel for the 40th anniversary in what I assume will be a mirror of the Dot and Ethel assisted dying storyline with Phil doesn’t seem right somehow. Nigel was such a loved character, to bring him back after nearly 30 years just to kill him off seems so odd,” the fan wrote.

Meanwhile, other viewers were equally dismayed at the apparent decision to bring Nigel back, only to kill him off as part of a dementia story.

“EASTENDERS BROUGHT NIGEL BACK JUST TO KILL HIM OFF,” hollered one viewer.

“EastEnders and Chris Clenshaw do not break my heart and kill Nigel off with dementia I don’t think I could take it,” warned another.

“They’ve brought Nigel back to kill him off haven’t they,” a third sighed.

Will history repeat itself, but with Phil and Nigel standing in for Dot and Ethel?

