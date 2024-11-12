In EastEnders, Nicola Mitchell made her grand entrance into Walford last night (Monday, November 11) all whilst wearing a pair of sunnies.

She turned up right when Harry was being taken down to the station by the police.

But, now fans think she’s come back to save her other son Barney from going to prison instead.

Nicola made quite an arrival (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Nicola Mitchell arrived in the Square

Yesterday evening in Walford, Penny sat down in The Vic with a friend of Harry’s ex-girlfriend Shireen’s.

The woman, Felicity, reluctantly met up with Penny and warned her against getting involved with Harry.

She then suggested that Harry had killed Shireen, fearing that he’d kill again, with Penny making out that she’d been dating Harry for a few months now.

Penny encouraged Felicity to go to the police, with police then turning up at the garage to arrest Harry.

Just as Harry was being escorted into a police car, Nicola Mitchell turned up and watched the scene unfold – all whilst wearing sunglasses in November! Iconic!

Barney could be behind Shireen’s murder (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Nicola protecting killer son Barney?

With Harry looking like he could be behind Shireen’s murder, Nicola came back just in time to help her son out of his mess.

However, one fan theory reckons that Nicola is a secret cop and was ‘tipped off’ about Harry’s arrest. Now, she’s back, she could be ready to cover for the real killer – her other son, Barney!

The fan theory reads: “I think Teddy/Nicola are the heads of a crime family or Nicola is a cop. Nicola was ‘tipped off’ by someone at police station so I think she’s a cop or she’s got an informant. My guess is Barney killed Shireen & they covered it up.” Could innocent looking Barney really be a killer?

