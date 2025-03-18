EastEnders: Nicola killed Shireen to cover up Harry affair with brother Asad, a new fan theory predicts

Fans of EastEnders have predicted that Nicola Mitchell killed missing Shireen to cover up an affair between Harry and Asad. This comes as Harry’s old friend – and his missing ex-girlfriend’s brother – Asad paid a visit to Walford yesterday (Monday, March 17).

It was the anniversary of Shireen’s disappearance, and both men were feeling emotional. As they reminisced over old times, it seemed as though Asad’s visit was an opportunity for reflection, quiet grieving… and homoerotic vibes, apparently.

It was Nicola who done it (Credit: BBC)

Nicola killed Shireen, EastEnders reveals

However, all of that was thrown into chaos with the arrival of Harry‘s dad, Teddy – who Asad accused of killing Shireen. But there was a twist in store… and the soap later revealed that it was Nicola who was responsible for Shireen’s disappearance.

As she sat in a car with one of her thugs, she wanted to check that the body had been disposed of properly. Shireen was buried on an industrial estate just outside of Dartford, ‘Benji’ revealed.

It was then that Nicola confirmed to viewers that she’d killed Shireen, telling Benji: “They [her family] can never know I killed that girl or I’ll lose them forever.”

But why did she kill Shireen? And was there more to Harry and Asad’s palpable chemistry than two bros being reunited? With fan theory about Shireen’s disappearance rising, a new one suddenly emerged.

Harry’s lingering look at Asad set tongues wagging (Credit: ITV)

Nicola killed Shireen to cover up Harry and Asad affair, EastEnders fans predict

Writing on a Reddit thread, fans shared their theories as to why Nicola might have killed Shireen. And many were connecting the dots between Harry and Asad’s chemistry, and Nicola’s big reveal.

“I could either see it being that Harry had one sided crush on the brother and Shireen found out they argued she threatened to out him and Nicola killed her. Or they had a full blown affair and Shireen found out, either way would make Harry infinitely more interesting and would give Nicola a deeper motive,” wrote one fan.

“I wonder if a potential affair with him has something to do with Shireen’s death,” said another.

“Imagine Harry and shireen’s brother had an affair and that’s why they argued?! Surely I’m not the only one sensing the chemistry ” wrote a third, over on X.

“I’m convinced Harry is gonna turn out to be Bi and had an affair with Asad,” agreed a fourth.

Did Nicola kill Shireen to cover up an affair between Harry and Asad?

