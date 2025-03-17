In EastEnders, it turns out that Barney is actually Zack Hudson’s son instead of Teddy Mitchell’s – but does Teddy have a child with Shireen?

Teddy’s yet to find out that Barney Mitchell isn’t actually ‘his son,’ but he’s not going to be pleased when he does eventually know.

A new fan theory though suggests that Zack might not be the only one in Walford with a secret child…

Teddy isn’t Barney’s biological dad (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Teddy’s current chaos

Teddy Mitchell currently has no idea that Barney isn’t actually his son. With Zack and Nicola having a fling 16 years ago, Zack’s only just discovered that he’s Barney’s biological father.

Ever since Barney was rushed to hospital with stomach pains, Zack and Nicola’s conversation about blood types soon led to a paternity confession.

Since then, Zack’s been desperate to tell Barney the truth but Nicola has warned him not to.

She informed both Zack and Sharon that Teddy was a dangerous man and had killed Harry’s former girlfriend – Shireen Bashar.

She warned that Zack could meet a similar fate if Teddy viewed him as a threat to their family.

Does Teddy have a secret child? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Teddy and Shireen have secret love child?

With Nicola revealing that Teddy killed Shireen, a new fan theory suggests that he has a secret love child with the late woman.

But, could this child be the reason that Shireen was killed?

An EastEnders viewer of Reddit shared: “Assuming Teddy really WAS the one who killed Shireen, my current theory is that Teddy had an affair with her, she got pregnant with his baby, and was going to spill the secret to Harry but Teddy killed her to keep quiet.”

But, did Teddy silence Shireen so that his son Harry wouldn’t find out about their love child? And, how would this influence Teddy’s reaction to Zack and Barney’s paternity secret?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

