EastEnders newcomer Christopher Fairbank is 70 in real-life – just 8 years older than on-screen son Colin Salmon

This New Year in EastEnders, George got a surprise when his adoptive parents – Gloria and Eddie – turned up to see him in The Vic.

However, they didn’t bring the best news with them as they revealed a secret from their past.

Fans of the soap have now been stunned after finding out Eddie actor Christopher Fairbank’s age in real-life.

George’s parents were paid to take him in (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: George’s parents arrived with some news

After their arrival on New Year’s Day, George’s parents sat him down and broke some news to him last night (Tuesday, January 2).

They’d recently been to a funeral and had realised that they had secrets that they didn’t want George hearing after they passed away.

With this, Gloria told George that they’d both been paid to bring him up and adopt him.

Later on, with George furious, Gloria explained that she’d always wanted a child and used this as a way to have one.

Christopher Fairbank is 70 (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans in disbelief over Christopher Fairbank age

EastEnders fans have taken to social media to share their amazement over Eddie actor Christopher Fairbank’s age in real-life.

The actor is 70 years old which only makes him eight years older than Colin Salmon who is 62. They can’t believe that the age difference is so small between the on-screen father and son.

One fan wrote: “Colin Salmon (George Knight) is 62 years old?!” Even more astounding, Christopher Fairbank (George’s adoptive father, Eddie) is only 70! There are only 8 years between these two actors…”

Another EastEnders viewer replied: “That’s why he’s adopted!”

A third fan said: “George’s dad Eddie in EastEnders is 70 years old, making him only 8 years older than George/ Colin Salmon. I am scared.”

Will George make peace with his parents? (Credit: BBC)

What’s next for George and Eddie?

George has currently just found out that his adoptive parents were paid to bring him up.

Cindy’s also shared her concerns about Eddie to Ian, admitting that she didn’t have much to do with him over the years.

But, is there more to the story? And, will George be able to forgive his parents after this?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

