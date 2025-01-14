EastEnders: Louie hit Cindy over the head at Christmas, a new fan theory predicts

A new EastEnders fan theory has suggested an unlikely culprit could be responsible for the Christmas attack on Cindy – young Louie Beale. This comes the police arrested his mum, Lauren, for the crime last night (Monday, January 13).

Cindy regained consciousness and, while Lauren protested her innocence, that didn’t stop Cindy from naming her as the person who attacked her. Lauren was horrified as the police arrived that evening and arrested her in front of Peter, Ian and all the punters at The Vic.

But can Cindy be trusted? One EastEnders fan has suggested that this may not be the case – and that little Louie may, in fact, be responsible.

He looks like butter wouldn’t melt, but did Louie whack Cindy? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory predicts Louie attacked Cindy

Writing on X as last night’s episode aired, one fan wondered whether Louie might have been the mystery attacker.

“I’m now convinced after tonight’s episode that Louie is the one who smashed Cindy over the head,” this fan wrote on the social media site.

Unlikely perhaps – but no-one could have predicted that Louie’s own uncle, Bobby might have killed Lucy Beale either, back in April 2014. In that respect, Louie attacking Cindy could be a knowing wink to the soap’s past.

If, like everyone else, Louie blames Cindy for the disharmony between his family, he may very well have attacked his grandma… if he was even working alone, that is.

Do you think Louie attacked Cindy?

Peter confronts his mother (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers tonight: Peter learns the truth as Lauren faces questioning

As the story continues tonight (Tuesday, January 14), the police question Lauren over her part in Cindy’s attack. Meanwhile, Peter realises that Lauren has been arrested on the strength of Cindy’s words. He confronts his mother and demands that she retract her statement to the police.

However, he is left shocked when he learns what happened on Christmas Day. Will a conflicted Peter continue to stand by Lauren?

