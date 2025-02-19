EastEnders: Kathy finally revealed as Cindy’s attacker, but fans think she’s covering for someone

In EastEnders last night (Tuesday, February 18), Kathy was revealed as Cindy Beale’s attacker after months of mystery.

With Cindy accusing Ian of being the one to attack her at Christmas, Kathy then corrected her.

But, did Kathy actually do it? Fans aren’t so sure she was the one holding that shovel…

Kathy confessed (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Kathy confessed to attacking Cindy

In EastEnders yesterday evening, Cindy confronted the person who took her locket… pointing a gun at Ian Beale.

Ian explained that he didn’t take the locket, promising that he didn’t attack her at Christmas. He actually suggested it was Peter…

Kathy then walked in and saw that Ian was being threatened with a gun, quickly attempting to intervene.

She then blurted out that she had been the one to attack Cindy and that her only regret was not having finished the job.

She also didn’t want Cindy holding onto Lucy’s locket, she didn’t deserve to have it.

Cindy and Ian then fought over the gun as Cindy threatened to ring the police. But, Ian ended up getting shot in the arm.

Outside, Ian then made Cindy an offer, begging her to leave Walford… But then Cindy shoved Ian in front of Reiss’ car with Ian having a very near-miss.

Fans think there’s a twist (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict huge twist in Cindy attacker reveal

Despite Kathy confessing to attacking Cindy, fans don’t believe her. They think she was just saying that to stop Cindy from shooting Ian, actually covering for the real attacker.

One fan commented: “Why don’t I believe that Kathy tried to kill Cindy? She could barely hold it together as part of ‘The Six’ let alone actually trying to kill someone and keep it a secret??? Someone tell me Bobby was back for his revenge.”

Another person added: “Me last night: Surely there is more to it than this. I think Kathy is covering for someone.”

A third viewer shared: “Kathy is definitely protecting Peter (as otherwise why would Ian say it was Peter to begin with?) Either way, tonight’s episode is gonna be a scorcher!!”

But, did Kathy attack Cindy? Or, is there another big twist ahead?

