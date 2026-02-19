EastEnders viewers finally got the moment they had been talking about, as Jasmine’s long-awaited twin brother Josh made his official debut. And in true soap style, it was anything but straightforward.

There has been plenty of speculation about Josh’s arrival in EastEnders, but few could have guessed he would be introduced via a phone call that stopped Cindy in her tracks.

Max had a guilty conscience

After stealing Jasmine’s phone from The Vic, Max was left wrestling with what to do next. For a moment, it looked as though he might actually hand it over to the police.

He even admitted to Oscar that perhaps he had been too harsh on Jasmine. What Oscar did not realise, however, was that Max’s sudden change of heart came after watching the violent footage stored on the phone.

Just as Max appeared ready to make the right choice, events quickly spiralled beyond his control.

Cindy took matters into her own hands

After Max had a drink with Zoe in The Albert and realised how deeply she wanted to get Jamsine out of jail, Max had pretty much made up his mind to do the right thing.

However, Cindy worked out that Max had the phone after he slipped up.

After revealing details of Anthony’s murder that weren’t in the newspaper, Cindy quickly realised that Max must have seen the video. He asked her for advice on what to do, and she instantly said he needed to destroy it.

Max didn’t seem convinced, so later Cindy broke into his room at the B&B and took the phone for herself.

Max knew Cindy had stolen the phone

Knowing that he needed to hand it in, Max went to get the phone, only to find it gone. It didn’t take long to work out who had taken it, and he confronted Cindy.

He demanded it back, but she claimed she’d got rid of it – something he should have done days ago.

Max left in a huff… only for Cindy to get the phone out and watch the video herself.

Cindy knew that if she wanted Jasmine to pay for pushing her down the stairs, she needed to destroy the phone. But just as she was about to smash it with her shoe, the phone rang.

While it wasn’t a number Cindy recognised, curiosity got the better of her. She answered – only to hear Jasmine’s twin brother Josh on the other end of the phone.

But what does Josh want with Jasmine, and can he save her from prison?

Everything we know about Josh in EastEnders

Details surrounding the character have been kept tightly under wraps. However, actor Joshua Vaughan was credited as Jasmine’s brother, Josh Goodwin, at the end of today’s episode. Joshua was reported to be joining the cast earlier this year.

Jasmine spoke of her brother to Oscar in January. She opened up about her pastand her relationship with her twin brother, saying, “There was my brother, but we got separated”.

This seems to suggest that she did know her brother growing up, but somehow they lost touch over time. Separated in the foster/adoption system, perhaps?

Fans have already predicted romance between Oscar and Josh, causing a love triangle storyline.

