EastEnders isn’t on BBC One tonight, but it is on iPlayer – here’s when it’s back on TV

EastEnders is not on BBC One tonight as the schedule changes once again. Of course, this is all down to sport!

However, fans of the soap need not worry, the early release episode has still gone up on iPlayer. So those who can’t wait to find out what Karen’s return means, they can catch it here.

It will cause a slightly confusing EastEnders schedule over the course of the week, so here’s what is happening.

Karen wants answers over Keanu (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders is not on tonight

BBC One will not air an episode of EastEnders tonight (Tuesday February 6). Instead the soap will air its Tuesday episode on Wednesday (February 7).

The final two episodes of the week will be on on Thursday, February 8 and Friday February 9. They will still be shown at their usual time of 7.30pm.

It’s all down to football (what else?!). Tonight BBC One will screen the FA Cup match between Plymouth Argyle and Leeds United. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Can Stacey convince Karen of her version of events? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders on iPlayer

The soap is keeping up with it’s early release on iPlayer, however. It will mean a slightly confusing week for fans as the episode released today on the streaming service will air tomorrow night on BBC One.

Then the episode released at 6am on Wednesday will not be on television until Thursday night. Thursday’s iPlayer release will then air on Friday night. As usual there is no early release on Friday.

Why is Eddie really being so nice? (Credit: BBC)

What’s happening on EastEnders this week?

After Karen’s return last night, she is continuing to cause a stir in Walford. She wants answers over Keanu, but Phil Mitchell wants his missing money.

Karen refuses to pay up and doesn’t help her case when she twists the knife over Nish and Kat. As she tells Phil his reign on Walford is weakening, how will he react?

Meanwhile, Karen continues to put pressure on Stacey and Kathy for the truth. They stick together and determine to convince her of their version of events. Kathy soon decides to get rid of her once and for all and plans to call the police to report her for Albie’s kidnap.

Elsewhere, Linda can’t believe she’s seeing Karen and immediately packs her suitcase to get out of town. Elaine catches her and tries to persuade her to stay, but Linda insists she’s going with Alfie. When Stacey finds out, can she convince her to stay?

Also, Eddie’s presence on the Square is riling Gina up, but George is determined to give him a chance. However, he could be seriously misguided when it’s soon clear Eddie is up to something during a secretive phone call with Gloria.

Denzel continues to take his frustrations out on the punch bag. He is keen to train twice a day and while Yolande is impressed by his focus, she’s also concerned. Is she right to be?

Later in the week, Kat comes face to face with Phil. But will they give their relationship another go? Or will she commit to Nish for good? And when Nish gifts her a coat that is so not Kat, will she realise they are really not suited to each other?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

