EastEnders spoilers: Kat has to choose between Phil and Nish

EastEnders spoilers for next week have revealed Kat Slater agonising over whether to choose a life with Nish Panesar or go back to cheating husband Phil Mitchell.

It’s clear Nish has a plan for how he wants his romance with Kat to go, but will she go along with his ideas, or does Phil still have her heart?

Find out the whole story in EastEnders spoilers, below.

No, we’re not sure what’s wrong with the zebra-print either, Kat (Credit: BBC)

Cover up

Kat’s not so delighted when Nish decides to buy her a new coat, though quite what’s wrong with her cosy fake-fur zebra print number, we don’t know.

Nish, though, clearly thinks there’s something not right with it, so he turns up with an elegant number that frankly looks like it was made for Suki, not Kat.

Kat puts it on, but is she happy about it?

Will Kat keep the coat? (Credit: BBC)

Kat makes a point in EastEnders spoilers

Later, she’s unimpressed when Nish tells her off for questioning Priya about her work ethic. So, making a point in typical Kat Slater style, she deliberately leaves without the coat.

Nish, though, makes a point of his own when he chases after her and asks her to wear it.

But then Jean stops Kat and shares some home truths about her new relationship with Nish. How will Kat react?

Kat and Phil belong together – but will she see that? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Kat visits Phil

Later, Kat’s off to see estranged husband Phil. What’s she got to say to him? Has she made a decision about which man she wants to be with?

As tensions continue to run high, Kat is devastated to find Tommy has gone to live with Phil.

She heads over to No.55 to see her son, but will she end up joining him there? Or has she chosen Nish?

When Kat and Priya later get into a fight in the street, Ben and Callum are forced to intervene. It’s clear Kat is all over the place, but will she finally make her choice? And will it be the right one?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list – meet them all here

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Who do you think Kat should be with? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!