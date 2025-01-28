EastEnders: Harry dealing drugs to Gina, fans predict

Fans of EastEnders have predicted that Harry Mitchell could be dealing drugs to Gina. Last night’s episode (Monday, January 27) saw Junior accuse Gina of throwing the brick through Cindy’s window. Guilty-looking Gina is certainly hiding a secret, but is she the phantom brick-thrower?

Earlier in the episode, Anna watched as her sister engaged in a secretive meeting with Harry. And, when Junior saw Harry demanding money from his sister, he leapt to the conclusion that it had been her who threw the brick – and therefore attacked Cindy.

He then made his way over to The Queen Vic, where he dropped the bombshell news that Gina had been behind Cindy’s menacing message.

But have Junior and Anna gotten the wrong end of the stick – sorry, brick – and is Harry actually Gina’s drug dealer?

Anna confronted Harry to demand answers (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict that Harry is dealing to Gina

Writing on X as last night’s episode aired, fans shared their theories on Harry’s relationship with Gina. And, rather than being related to Cindy’s attack, some wondered whether he was actually selling drugs to the recovering user.

“It looks like Harry is Gina’s dealer . Anna has got the wrong end of the stick,” wrote one fan.

“Gina’s buying drugs from Harry,” another speculated.

“It has something to do with Harry Mitchell – so I think she had either slept with him or he gave her some drugs when she relapsed,” said a third.

Has Harry been selling drugs to Gina?

George and Junior try to make sense of the situation (Credit: BBC)

Gina admits the truth in EastEnders tonight

As tonight’s episode begins (Tuesday, January 28), Gina has some hard questions to answer. George is quick to defend his daughter, while a smug Ian tells Elaine that he’s planning on calling the police.

But was Gina really behind Cindy’s attack – and the threatening brick which followed?

Read more: EastEnders: Did Gina attack Cindy? All the evidence stacking up

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

