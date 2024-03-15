EastEnders: Gloria is George’s biological mum, a new fan theory suggests

This week in EastEnders, George Knight received the awful news that his biological mum had sadly passed away four months ago.

This news came after his mum’s friend was seen sitting in on Eddie’s murder trial.

However, one EastEnders fan theory now reckons that George’s mum could still be alive.

George’s hopes were crushed (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: George found out his mum had died

In Walford this week, George attended Eddie’s murder trial and started to provide the court with a character witness.

However, despite Eddie bribing him, George showed Eddie’s true colours to the court. He then accepted that he would never get the information needed to find his birth mum.

In the courtroom though, George spotted a woman sitting in the corner. She quickly rushed out when she caught his eye.

Later on, the woman turned up at The Vic and wanted to speak to George. He’d presumed that she was his biological mother but she then explained that she was just a friend of his mum’s.

His actual biological mother had died four months ago. However, she did reveal that he had siblings who she then offered to get in touch with for him.

Gloria claimed she had no idea (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Gloria is George’s biological mother?

George told Gloria about the passing of his birth mum last night (Thursday, March 14), but Gloria told him that she was unaware of her recent death.

A new EastEnders fan theory now reckons that Gloria is actually George’s biological mother which is why Eddie killed his biological father. George’s ‘mum’s’ death could’ve been a set up to make him believe otherwise.

The fan theory reads: “I had the feeling that Gloria WAS his real mum and that’s why Eddie killed his dad…”

But, could this theory actually be true? Could Gloria actually be George’s biological mum?

All George wants is the truth (Credit: BBC)

Who is Gloria to George?

George was absolutely devastated when he discovered that his mum had passed away just a short while ago.

Gloria is said to be his adoptive mother but is this story actually true? What can George actually believe?

