In EastEnders last night (Tuesday, January 28), Gina told Cindy a huge secret – she’d slept with Freddie Slater at Christmas.

Cindy had asked her to name the person she was with at Christmas to back up her alibi. But as she did, Anna and Freddie both walked into the room…

Now, EastEnders fans have been sharing their thoughts over the hook-up twist, and they’re not impressed.

Gina revealed her secret (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Gina and Freddie hooked up

Last night, after Junior exposed that Gina was the one to throw the brick through the window, she promised that she wasn’t the one to attack Cindy.

She told George that she only threw to brick to make it look like the Fords were after Cindy so that any heat would be taken off him. George then told Gina that he didn’t attack Cindy so she didn’t need to protect him…

Later on, after Gina failed to tell George who she was with at Christmas, Cindy started asking questions. She wanted a name so that she could believe her alibi.

Gina then finally admitted to her mum that she was with Freddie on Christmas Day… She’d slept with him.

Just as she was saying this, Anna and Freddie walked into the room and heard her spill the secret. They’d just come back from spending the afternoon in bed together.

Fans didn’t see it coming (Credit: BBC)

Fans horrified by Gina and Freddie Christmas Day twist

It’s fair to say that many fans didn’t see the Gina and Freddie sex twist coming. And, they’re feeling uncomfortable about the whole thing.

With Anna previously sleeping with Anna, they don’t think that Gina would ever go for him and have no idea why Gina and Freddie would ever turn to each other.

One fan said: “Gina and Freddie. As if? Who oks this nonsense from the EastEnders writers?”

Another fan commented: “As if Freddie would sleep with Gina when he’s so into Anna.”

A third person added: “Gina and Freddie slept together? That is very odd… They never liked each other like that… Sloppy writing from the writers.”

But, whether fans agree with the twist or not, it happened! So, what will Anna do now that Gina and Freddie’s secret is out in the open?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to EastEnders next week?