Ravi Gulati’s mental health took another troubling turn in today’s EastEnders, with the episode ending on a dramatic cliffhanger as he sped out of Albert Square with Mark Jr in the car – but this latest twist spells trouble for Vicki.

As Ravi’s behaviour grows increasingly unpredictable, Priya fears what he might do next. Tomorrow’s episode raises the stakes even further as Vicki learns the truth about Mark and begins to realise the danger she could be in.

Ravi’s mental health spiralled in EastEnders today, causing trouble for Vicki (Credit: BBC)

Ravi spiralled out of control

Today’s episode saw Ravi zoning out of reality as he detached himself from what was happening around him. When Mark found him boxing in the gym, Ravi seemed unaware that Mark had worked out he was the grass, and assured Priya that Mark was none the wiser.

However, it turned out that Mark most definitely knew that Ravi was the police informant, and all he needed was proof.

When Priya realised that Ravi wasn’t himself, she knew she needed to do some damage control. She went to find Mark, trying to claim that Ravi wasn’t well and that is why he is acting out of sorts.

Mark was baffled about why Priya was oversharing, and it seemed she protested Ravi’s innocence a little too much.

Priya caught Mark going through their things (Credit: BBC)

Priya made things worse for Ravi in EastEnders

Instead of clearing Ravi’s name, Priya just cemented Mark’s fears that Ravi was the one working for the police, and he broke into their flat to look for evidence.

As Mark trashed the apartment, Priya got home to catch him in the act. She was terrified but thought fast, trying to find a way to explain why Ravi knew about the undercover police sting before anyone else.

Priya claimed that Jack owed Ravi a favour, which is why he knew about the police raid, but the tip-off was a one-time only thing. Mark asked why Ravi didn’t just explain that before, but Priya pointed out that it would look suspicious because of the hunt for the rat.

Mark seemed to buy Priya’s bluff and left her to tidy up her house. But Ravi soon undid all of Priya’s hard work when he came home to find the mess.

Shocked that Mark was on to him, Ravi struggled to grasp what this meant for him and his family. Even when Priya lashed out at him, he failed to make him see the enormity of it all, and appeared numb when she yelled at him.

Mark has no idea that Ravi’s mental health is suffering (Credit: BBC)

Ravi drove off with Mark in EastEnders, spelling danger for Vicki

When Priya saw Ravi in the Square later, he told her he loved her. But he also said he was going to ‘sort’ things out.

Knowing that whatever Ravi had planned wasn’t going to end well, Priya tried to stop him. However, he got into Nugget’s car and drove it towards Mark on the Square, almost running him over.

He then got Mark to get into the car, before racing away with Priya running helplessly after the car.

Priya tells Vicki and Ross the truth about Mark in EastEnders tomorrow (Credit: BBC)

More drama in tomorrow’s EastEnders for Vicki

Tomorrow, Priya panics about what Ravi might do next and rushes to warn Vicki. However, Vicki initially refuses to believe Mark could be involved in a gang.

It is only when Phil backs up Priya’s claims that the truth begins to sink in, and Vicki starts to realise just how dangerous the situation could be.

Meanwhile, at Walford Common, Mark is stunned when Ravi finally admits he is the police informant. As Ravi pushes Mark into a fight, the confrontation quickly escalates, and it becomes clear that things could end badly.

Later, while tending to Ravi’s injuries, Priya makes a heartbreaking discovery when she sees his self-harm scars.

Shocked by the depth of his struggles, Priya knows she needs to act fast and urges Ravi to see a doctor. But will he accept the help he desperately needs?