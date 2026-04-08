There was high drama in today’s EastEnders as Jasmine’s trial took a shocking turn, leaving everyone reeling when she suddenly changed her plea to guilty.

The bombshell moment came after Ritchie warned her the case wasn’t going her way. With the jury yet to be convinced she acted in self-defence, Jasmine was told she could be facing up to 25 years behind bars if things didn’t improve.

Kat tried to make things right after her evidence caused havoc in Jasmine’s trial (Credit: BBC)

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Kat convinced Jasmine to do the right thing

When Zoe got the call to say Jasmine had changed her plea, she lashed out at Kat. She blamed her for ruining the trial while giving evidence earlier that day, and Kat was left wondering if she had lost Zoe forever.

Despite Sandra’s words of warning that Jasmine was dangerous, Kat started to doubt if she had been too hasty to tell the court that she didn’t trust Jasmine.

Needing to put things right, Kat went to see Jasmine in jail. While there, she pleaded with her granddaughter to do the right thing and plead not guilty. She told her what Sandra had said about her role in Keith’s death, and finally, Jasmine was able to give her side of the story.

She told Kat that she was just 8 years old and was devastated that her dad had died in the accident. She denied causing the car crash that killed him, and at last, Kat seemed to believe her.

Kat tried to talk Jasmine out of pleading guilty (Credit: BBC)

Jasmine had her say in EastEnders

Determined to give herself a chance to avoid jail, Jasmine took the stand, and at first, things went well.

As the defence questioned her, she was able to talk about her troubled past. She also relived what happened the night Anthony died. She told the court that she was terrified Anthony would kill Zoe, and so she lashed out to stop him. But she tells everyone that she didn’t mean to kill him.

As the prosecution grilled her, it looked like Jamsine might falter. But she stood firm, and her time in the stand went well.

However, as everyone got back to the Vic to wait for the jury’s decision, they didn’t have to wait long.

Zoe was shocked to get a call to say a decision had been made, and was terrified that the quick turnaround meant bad news for Jasmine.

As everyone piled back into the courtroom, the nerves were clear for everyone to see. However, we will have to wait until tomorrow to discover Jasmine’s fate as the episode ended before the jury could announce their verdict.

There is more drama tomorrow when Jasmine learns her fate (Credit: BBC)

Jasmine’s fate is revealed in EastEnders tomorrow

Tomorrow’s episode will pick up from that cliffhanger moment, with Jasmine’s future finally decided.

Will she be handed a lengthy prison sentence, or will she walk free and return to Walford?

After the verdict, the drama continues back at The Vic. Kat makes a major declaration in a bid to repair her fractured relationship with Zoe. All eyes are now on what Kat has to say. Will it be enough to bring them back together?