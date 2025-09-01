EastEnders follow-up: Everything that happens next as Zoe finally returns to Walford

Prodigal daughter Zoe Slater finally made her return to Walford in EastEnders tonight (Monday, September 1), as she came face-to-face with mum Kat for the first time in twenty years. This came after Tommy convinced his sister to return home, helping her to raise money for her escape to Spain.

As the episode ended, Zoe stepped back onto the streets of Walford, where a shocked Kat was waiting. The soap didn’t show us much more than that, instead cutting to the end credits as Kat reeled in shock.

But what will happen next?

Kat couldn’t believe her eyes (Credit; BBC)

Kat demands answers amid Zoe return to EastEnders

As the storyline continues, Kat is desperate to speak with her daughter. However, it soon becomes clear that Zoe is a vastly changed woman these days, and their reunion gets off to a rocky start.

Meanwhile, with Patrick and Yolande’s wedding reception unfolding downstairs and Jack and Ravi heading toward a tense confrontation over a missing gun, Kat and Zoe’s reunion soon becomes derailed when a gunshot rings out into the night.

But who’s been shot? And what exactly is Zoe hiding from her family?

Kat is desperate to know more about Zoe’s life away from Walford (Credit: BBC)

Ben Wadey teases special episode as Zoe’s secrets revealed

While the soap returns as normal on BBC iPlayer and BBC One tomorrow, fans will have to wait until 7.30pm on Wednesday to find out the extent of Zoe’s secret. In a special episode, the BBC have scrapped Wednesday’s usual 6am iPlayer drop.

The soap will then air on both BBC One and iPlayer at 7.30pm that day, as Zoe’s mysterious past is revealed.

Teasing the events of the episode Executive Producer Ben Wadey said: “As Zoe makes her dramatic return to Walford next week, more than one secret in her past will come to light as we look to explore the reasons behind her return, and what has happened in the past twenty years to make her the person she is today.”

What do you think Zoe is hiding?

