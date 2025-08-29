Fans of EastEnders think they’ve ‘worked out’ the clues as to who gets shot in next week’s soap gun drama. Harry briefly took ownership of a gun this week, as Okie tried to intimidate him with the firearm. Disappointed, Ravi confiscated the weapon, and charged Harry with stashing it.

This Harry did rather badly, shoving it under a paving slab in a disused area of land near The Arches.

The gun subsequently disappeared, leaving a shocked Harry reeling when he went to retrieve it. But where has it gone? And who’s in danger?

Kim played around with a water pistol in this week’s scenes (Credit: BBC)

Fans spot ‘foreshadowing’ of EastEnders gun victim

In last night’s episode (Thursday, August 28), Harry’s gun sequence cut to a scene with Kim and Denise in The Vic. As they talked, Kim played with a water pistol. To some, this served as ominous foreshadowing of the week ahead.

“Gun has gone. Next scene is Kim twirling a water pistol. She gets shot defending Howie from Oscar?” wondered one fan.

“i really hope i’m wrong but…. kim messing about with the water pistol gun sat with denise. bit worried,” fretted another.

“Kim playing with that water pistol after the gun going missing, hint to Howie being a the victim,” said a third.

Is a member of the Fox/Trueman family in danger?

Someone is shot as Patrick and Yolande celebrate their wedding (Credit: BBC)

A life hangs in the balance as a shot rings out in EastEnders next week

Viewers won’t have to wait long to see who is in danger. EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal a life hangs in the balance as the Truemans celebrate their marriage. Having found the gun, Oscar brings it to Jack, who stores it at home.

Having overheard the conversation, Ravi breaks in to steal it back. However, Denise spots him, and tells Jack that she saw him breaking in.

As Jack heads over to confront Ravi, a gunshot rings out across the Square. But who’s in danger?

Read more: Toxic Joel’s story set to get ‘darker,’ warns star Alice Haig