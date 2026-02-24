EastEnders follow-up: Callum fears jail as Johnny hides Tim’s sickening demands tomorrow

Johnny Carter and Callum Highway were already on shaky ground in today’s EastEnders, but Tim Walton has now pushed them to crisis point with a chilling new blackmail threat.

After previously tricking Callum into breaking into his house and capturing it all on CCTV, Tim made it clear he is nowhere near finished with them.

Tim has been blackmailing Callum and Johnny since last week in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Tim ups his threats against Callum and Johnny in EastEnders

Desperate to get his hands on some incriminating information about a work rival, Tim has used the video of Callum to blackmail him into doing what he wants.

His plan to cause trouble between Callum and Johnny worked like a charm, and soon the pair were arguing over Callum wanting to help Ben when he wouldn’t help Johnny.

Today’s episode saw Johnny complaining to Callum that he would never put him first. When Callum promised he was the one for him and asked how he could prove it, Johnny asked him to sign his divorce papers that had been sitting on the side for days.

While fans weren’t happy that Johnny had used emotional blackmail to get what he wanted, the pair eventually made up, and their relationship was back on track.

With Tim’s attempts to get between Johnny and Callum failing, he decided to up his game.

Johnny and Callum had a huge fight in today’s EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Tim makes a horrifying suggestion

Callum and Johnny decided they wouldn’t be controlled by Tim. But he came up with another shocking demand when Johnny met him for a drink.

Johnny begged Tim to keep Callum out of their drama. He said he would do anything to help Callum keep his job.

This was music to Tim’s ears. He told Johnny that he would delete the footage of Callum if Johnny slept with him.

Horrified by the suggestion, Johnny found himself trapped.

Will he go through with it to save Callum? And will Tim really delete that video?

What will Johnny decide to do? (Credit: BBC)

Johnny and Callum face more drama tomorrow

Callum waits anxiously to hear how Johnny’s meeting went, completely unaware of the bombshell dropped at The Albert.

All he knows is that if Tim hands the footage to the police, he could be facing jail. As Johnny wrestles with an impossible decision, the future of their relationship hangs in the balance.

What will Johnny decide?

