Callum is haunted by his past tomorrow as Ben makes a shocking demand

Callum and Johnny’s relationship hit rock bottom in EastEnders today, and if you thought they had reached their lowest point, think again, because tomorrow sees fresh drama explode when Ben makes a shocking demand that could change everything.

Could this be the moment that finally tears them apart for good?

Johnny is shocked when Tim makes an illegal request (Credit: BBC)

Johnny made a grave mistake

After Tim asked the couple out for a drink, Johnny worked hard to persuade Callum to go, knowing that he needed to butter Tim up for further investment in his law firm.

At first, Callum wasn’t sure about seeing Tim. But when Johnny told him his business was on the brink of financial collapse, he wasn’t left with a lot of choice.

When the couple arrived at The Albert to meet Tim, they joked about what safe word they should use if Tim got too flirty with Callum. However, it soon turned out that Tim’s affections were the least of their worries.

Tim asks Callum to break the law for him (Credit: BBC)

Tim shocked Callum

The real reason Tim had asked the couple out for a drink soon became clear.

He explained that he had a competitor at work who was rumoured to have a criminal record. He wanted Callum to dig through police files to get the dirt so he could use it to his advantage.

Callum was horrified at the request, pointing out that he would lose his job. At first, Johnny was equally shocked by Tim’s demands. However, when Tim asked why he should invest in Johnny’s business if they weren’t going to help him, Johnny soon changed his tune.

Backed into a corner, Callum told Tim where to go before marching out of the bar – leaving Tim fuming and his relationship with Jonnny hanging by a thread.

Callum is shocked when Johnny doesn’t back him up (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Is it over for Jonny and Callum?

Later, Johnny went to see Callum and the pair had a huge fight. Johnny asked why Callum had risked his career for Ben but not for him, and Callum was furious.

Johnny admitted that he was jealous of Ben and Lexi. But it was only when Callum showed him his divorce papers that had come through from Ben, and Johnny reacted with disinterest, that Callum lost it.

Yelling at Johnny that not everything is about him all of the time and that getting divorced was a huge thing for him, Callum tells Johnny to leave. Could this be the end for the pair?

Callum and Johnny make up tomorrow, but the peace doesn’t last long (Credit: BBC)

More drama in EastEnders tomorrow when Callum hears from Ben

Any hope of calm is short-lived. Although Callum attempts to patch things up, a message delivered by one of Ben’s friends sends shockwaves through the couple.

Next week, Callum is torn over a letter from Ben. He wants to walk away and focus on Johnny, but Kathy urges him to help Ben for Lexi’s sake.

When Ian, Kathy and Callum head to a mystery location to support Ben, they discover Tim has set them up. Tim later produces damning footage of Callum and uses it to blackmail him.

Johnny tries to reason with Tim, but he drops a chilling ultimatum. He will only delete the footage if Johnny sleeps with him. Will Johnny go through with Tim’s demand to protect Callum?

Read more: Mark Jr affair ‘sealed’ as fan theory ties his return to EastEnders flashforward