Tonight’s EastEnders delivered plenty of drama as Zack and Vicki gave in to temptation once again, sharing a secret kiss despite Kathy’s desperate attempts to keep them apart.

But just when they thought they’d got away with it, a bombshell twist revealed someone had been watching and filming the whole thing…

So who is behind that now-infamous gloved hand?

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Who does the mystery hand belong to? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Vicki and Zack got caught on camera

Vicki’s hen party didn’t get off to the best start after a huge argument with Ross put a dampener on the celebrations. The pair were still at loggerheads over where Joel was going to live when he got out of prison as they headed off to their hen and stag parties.

As Ross’s friends organised an indoor sports day, Vicki’s 60s-themed hen was getting underway in Harry’s Barn. Vicki eventually got into the party mood. But when Kim recruited Zack as the stripper for the night, little did she know the can of worms she was about to open.

Kathy, who knows there is a spark between Zack and Vicki, could see Vicki lusting after Zack as he danced with all her friends. Knowing Vicki was about to make a huge mistake, Kathy took matters into her own hands and set off the fire alarm.

However, her plan backfired when Zack and Vicki used the chaos as a chance to sneak off together. As Zack grilled Vicki about her relationship with Ross, sparks flew between the pair, and they ended up passionately kissing.

They were almost caught by Ross, who was coming to find Vicki and make amends after their fight.

Vicki broke things off with Zack when she heard Ross… and the pair thought they had avoided being caught. But little did they know, someone had got their secret kiss on camcra.

The end of the episode saw a gloved hand holding a phone with a photo of them together on the screen. But who has caught them?

EastEnders fans share their thoughts

EastEnders fans have been sharing their theories about who the gloved hand might belong to. And some of the names might surprise you…

Bea does need money, so she seems a likely suspect (Credit: BBC)

Bea

It won’t come as any surprise to viewers that Bea is the number one suspect. Not only was she in the area when the photo was taken, having just hoodwinked Ian into a date, but she also has a form for being shady.

“I think it was Bea, who was being loathsome as ever today. I really need her exposed ASAP,” said one fan on Reddit.

Someone else added: “I think it was Bea because she needs the money and she seemed properly interested in that story about Joel, whom she doesn’t even know.” “Yes, I think it is Bea. She needs money, and she’s mad like that!” agreed another viewer. Would Sam really blackmail a friend? (Credit: BBC)

Sam

Sam seems unlikely, as she is a friend of Zack’s and the pair had a heart-to-heart about his feelings for Vicki earlier in the episode. However, that hasn’t stopped fans thinking she could be guilty…

“So, it is definitely Sam who’s gonna blackmail Vicki,” said one viewer. While another agreed: “Yes, I think that was Sam who took the photo at the end of the episode today.”

Cindy was in the area and has form… (Credit: BBC)

Cindy

Cindy’s name has also been mentioned, mainly because she was seen passing where Zack and Vicki were kissing. She appeared to be attending an emergency at The Albert and had Louie and Jimmy in tow.

Of course, Cindy has form, and this is definitely something she would do. Plus, she loves drama with a phone, having just kept Jasmine’s hidden while she rotted in prison.

Fans are torn, however, with some convinced that Cindy is the one with the gloved hand. Others think the scene with her was there to confuse us…

“The bit with Cindy’s a red herring in my opinion, said one fan on Reddit. “She blackmailed Kathy and Harvey last year, so it’d be too obvious if they used her again for this. Also, she’s got no issue with Vicki or Zack, and the colour of the coat sleeve looked different to hers.”

Is Kathy trying to teach Vicki a lesson? (Credit: BBC)

Who is blackmailing Vicki and Zack in EastEnders?

Kathy

Kathy was not happy when she saw Vicki and Zack getting closer before she set off the fire alarm. Could she have been so annoyed when her plan to keep them apart failed that she decided to teach them a lesson?

The flashforward gunman

One theory is that the gloved hand is the same one that is holding a gun to Lauren’s head in the new year flashforward episode…

Max Finally, it is no surprise that Max is also in the frame. He might not have been seen in the episode, but usually wherever Max is, trouble isn’t too far behind. Fans are convinced that this could also provide another link between today’s episode and the flashforward episode… “I think it might have been Max,” claimed one fan. Someone else agreed: “Max will be blackmailing Vicki, causing Vicki great emotional harm, which causes a feud between Max and Mark. Then Mark is the one holding Max’s kids hostage at New Year!” Vicki commits to Ross tomorrow (Credit: BBC)

Vicki and Zack: more drama in EastEnders tomorrow

If that wasn’t enough, tomorrow’s episode promises even more tension. Zack attempts to talk things through with Vicki, but she insists nothing can happen between them.

Just as he tries to move on, the situation takes a darker turn when Vicki receives a message from the blackmailer, complete with the photo of their kiss.

With secrets set to explode, the race is on to uncover who’s behind it. And if EastEnders has taught us anything, it’s that the truth is never far away… even if it comes at a price.