Suki Panesar finally swallowed her pride in EastEnders tonight, offering an apology to Vinny and Penny after weeks of tension.

But while fans might have hoped the family drama was behind them, it looks like the real fireworks are only just getting started where Penny is concerned.

Ever since discovering Vinny and Penny are expecting a baby, Suki has made no secret of her feelings. Far from celebrating the news, she has branded Penny a gold-digger and insisted Vinny isn’t ready to become a dad.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Eve convinced Suki to make amends (Credit: BBC)

Suki apologised Vinny

But today’s episode saw Eve talk some sense into Suki. She told her that they needed a united family if they wanted any chance at adopting a child.

After initially turning down Vinny’s olive branch in the cafe, Suki found him at Penny’s stall. She told him that she didn’t want her grandchild to be brought up in a broken family. Or her own adopted child, for that matter.

Stunned, Vinny accepted her apology, and Eve was happy that she’d managed to get everyone talking again.

After Suki and Eve left, Vinny was thrilled that the drama was over. However, Penny pointed out that, technically, Suki had only appologised him him, and not her.

Penny and Vinny were surprised by Suki and her apology in EastEnders today (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: More drama for Penny and Suki tomorrow

Looking ahead to tomorrow’s episode, Suki agrees to a lunch with Jack, where Penny is also present. Things get off to a tense start, but in a surprising twist, the atmosphere begins to soften.

In fact, Suki and Penny even appear to find some common ground, much to Vinny’s delight as he dares to hope the worst is behind them.

Of course, peace rarely lasts for long. Later in the week, Vinny makes a big move by putting down a deposit on a shop for Penny.

When Suki hears of his generous gesture, her suspicions come rushing back. Convinced Penny is only interested in Vinny’s money, she’s set to see red all over again.

So while Suki and Vinny may be back on speaking terms, it looks like the battle between Suki and Penny is far from finished. The big question now is whether these two will ever truly see eye to eye.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for this week: Oscar and Josh sleep together and Vinny has a grand gesture for Penny