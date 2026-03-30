EastEnders fans suspect Jasmine will meet the same tragic fate as Danielle, leaving Oscar free to be with Josh

Jasmine Fisher is about to have her day in court as she fights to prove she didn’t murder her own father. Next week’s EastEnders will see Jasmine’s trial takes place as the jury gave to decide whether she killed Anthony in cold blood.

The character’s future in the soap is uncertain and some fans fear Jasmine will be bumped off in a shock twist. They are worried the EastEnders are going to ‘do a Danielle’, getting rid of Jasmine in the same brutal way as Ronnie Mitchell’s tragic daughter Danielle.

Is Jasmine going to meet her maker? And would this pave the way for Oscar and Josh to be a proper couple?

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Jasmine is making plans for her future (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Jasmine is dreaming of freedom

Jasmine has always maintained that she killed Anthony in self-defense, and now there’s the evidence to prove it.

Despite Max and Cindy’s best attempts to destroy it, the Slaters have seen the footage of Jasmine attacking Anthony. And it seemingly proves that she acted to protect Zoe. Meaning she’s innocent after all.

Oscar has informed Jasmine of this latest development, which has raised her hopes that she’ll walk free. Jasmine is also hoping her and Oscar can pick up from where they left off once she’s back home in Walford. But of course she’s got no clue that Oscar has been getting jiggy with her twin Josh.

Danielle’s was one of the soap’s most tragic deaths (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

EastEnders fans fear Jasmine will meet a tragic demise

On a Reddit discussion about the future of Jasmine in EastEnders, viewers expressed their fear that she may never be part of the Slater clan. One went as far as saying they thought Jasmine’s days on the Square could be numbered.

“I’m really worried Jasmine is another Danielle (Ronnie’s daughter),” the concerned fan confessed. “A girl whose life is just misery and abandonment until the show just decides to kill them off.”

Viewers will remember how Danielle was mowed down by Janine Butcher‘s car just seconds after reconciling with long-lost mum Ronnie. The heartbreaking scenes, which aired in April 2009, saw Danielle die in Ronnie’s arms, robbing them both of a life together.

Is Zoe going to lose her daughter in similar circumstances? Surely the EastEnders writers wouldn’t be that cruel? Or would they?

Fans are hot for Oscar and Josh (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Oscar is torn between Jasmine and Josh

The verdict is in – the fans are loving Oscar’s flirty fling Josh. The lusty pair recently enjoyed a night of passion. But then Oscar was horrified to discover he’d bedded his ex’s twin brother.

Viewers will have to wait and see what happens when – and if – Jasmine comes back to the Square.

Will Oscar ditch Josh and resume his romance with Jasmine? Or is the cheeky lad going to take a leaf out of dad Max’s books and enjoy two lovers at once?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns