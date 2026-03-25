EastEnders left viewers on edge tonight after Cindy bumped into Oscar and spectacularly dropped Jasmine’s phone in front of everyone. But the fallout is only just beginning, with Oscar set to uncover a truth that could turn everything upside down.

And if you thought tonight was dramatic, tomorrow’s episode is lining up even bigger shocks.

Josh and Patrick got on like a house on fire today (Credit: BBC)

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Fireworks for the Truemans and Slaters

Josh returned to The Vic today, this time for a big family reunion with both the Slaters and the Truemans. Things got off to a good start, with Josh bonding so well with Patrick that Zoe couldn’t help but feel jealous.

As Jean bamboozled Josh with the Slater family tree and Patrick introduced his grandson to his favourite rum cocktail, it seemed like things were going well. However, when Jasmine’s name came up, the mood soon soured.

Josh admitted to Zoe that he tried calling his twin a few months back, and that someone answered. After looking at the date of the call, Zoe realised this was after Jasmine’s phone went missing. Deciding this meant that someone had Jasmine’s phone and it wasn’t just lost, she went to tell the police what she had discovered.

While Zoe was gone, talk turned to Jasmine and whether or not she was a cold-blooded killer. While the Trueman family were adamant that she should be locked up for Anthony’s death, Kat wasn’t so sure.

Kat said she was desperate to see the video that Jasmine claims shows her acting in self-defence. Little did she know, she was about to have her wish granted.

Josh told Zoe about someone answering Jasmine’s phone (Credit: BBC)

Cindy caught out after bumping into Oscar in EastEnders

As things got heated between the families, Josh walked out. Meanwhile, Max overheard the argument and realised Cindy needed to give the phone back to clear Jasmine’s name.

Max urged Cindy to return the phone and pointed out that she could just hide it somewhere in the pub or claim that she found it. Cindy wasn’t sure, but later decided to do the right thing and tried to put it under one of the seating booths in the pub.

However, disaster struck when Oscar bumped into her, and the phone fell to the floor. He instantly recognised it as being Jasmine’s phone, and Kat couldn’t believe Cindy had had it all along.

How will Cindy get out of this latest pickle?

Cindy has got some explaining to do… (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders tomorrow: the drama continues for Oscar

The drama doesn’t stop there. Tomorrow’s episode sees Kat and Zoe turn on Cindy as Max looks on, but the focus quickly shifts.

Because the real significance isn’t who had the phone – it’s what’s on it.

Realising this could finally prove Jasmine’s innocence, Zoe takes the phone upstairs. Alongside the Slaters and Oscar, she watches the footage from the night Anthony died.

What they see changes everything.

As Oscar comes to terms with the fact that Jasmine may have been telling the truth all along, the emotional fallout is set to be huge. And with his connection to Josh already complicated, this revelation could have serious consequences for their relationship.

One thing’s certain – with secrets exposed and loyalties tested, Albert Square is heading for another explosive chapter.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: Penny gets heartbreaking news at her baby scan while Nicola goes into labour early