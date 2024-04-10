EastEnders fans stunned as George mentions his son: ‘Have I forgotten something?’

During last night’s episode of EastEnders (Tuesday, April 9), George’s son was mentioned whilst George was having a conversation with Eddie.

George had accused Eddie of being a bad father before Eddie brought up George’s abandoning of his own son.

EastEnders fans now can’t believe that George has a son – they weren’t aware of this information before.

Eddie brought up the topic of George’s son (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: George has a son

Last night in Walford, Eddie confronted George in the Boxing Den in a bid to get him to defend him in court.

George was livid and explained that Eddie was no father to him. Eddie though suggested that George was just as bad as he was.

Eddie had stood by George when he was young but George had abandoned his own son.

He then suggested that he was the one running from his problems, not the other way round.

George held his hands up to his own mistakes but made it clear that he wanted nothing to do with Eddie. He wouldn’t support him in court.

Fans had no idea (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans in disbelief over George son reveal

George Knight has a son but some fans missed this detail when it was mentioned previously. They’ve now taken to social media to share their surprise over the news.

One fan commented: “Enlighten me, who is George’s son?! Have I forgotten something?”

"Your boy" George has a son?! #Eastenders — Kellie Bright is a Queen (@KellieBrightLY) April 9, 2024

A second EastEnders viewer shared: “Did we know George had a son? What?!”

A third fan of the soap questioned: “”Your boy.” George has a son?!”

George’s son has been mentioned on rare occasions (Credit: BBC)

Who is George’s son?

George’s son has actually been mentioned a few times on the soap in passing comments which may have gone unnoticed by fans.

George no longer has contact with George Jnr who is said to be currently living in Dubai. But, will George and his son ever reunite?

