EastEnders fans spot huge problem as things hot up between Oscar and Josh in early iPlayer release

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for today’s episode of EastEnders, which is streaming on BBC iPlayer now but has not yet aired on BBC One, and sees Oscar and Josh kiss.

There is romance in the air in EastEnders today as Oscar and Josh come face to face once again after last week’s banana milkshake moment. Sparks are flying, and fans are loving it, but viewers are already convinced this new connection could be heading straight for trouble.

Josh makes his return to the Square, gearing himself up to meet Patrick for the very first time. He is clearly on edge, fussing over what to wear and struggling to hide his nerves. Still, things take a lighter turn when he bumps into Oscar at the market.

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It is not just viewers who notice the chemistry. Lauren clocks the spark straight away and nudges her brother to get himself back out there and start dating again.

Josh is nervous about meeting Patrick (Credit: BBC)

Josh meets Patrick for the first time

As Josh arrives to meet the Truemans, everyone is nervous. Kim and Denise make small talk, but it is clear it’s too much for Patrick, and he retreats to the kitchen to get some headspace.

Josh goes to find him, and the pair have a good heart-to-heart. Patrick tells Josh he looks like Anthony, while Josh asks about his father’s past.

However, the moment is shattered when Zoe gets wind of the fact that Josh is in the Square, and she heads to Denise and Jack’s, demanding answers.

Kim and Denise try to defuse the situation, telling Zoe that Josh just needs time. However, it is only when Sandra steps in and demands that Zoe leave that she finally retreats.

Overwhelmed by all the family drama, Josh admits he needs a drink. Sandra suggests that they head home, but Josh wants space to think and goes out alone.

Josh and Oscar bump into one another at The Albert (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Oscar and Josh share their first kiss

Although Oscar isn’t sure he is ready to move on after Jasmine, he is later thrilled when he heads to The Albert and finds Josh in there drinking alone.

Oscar hits on Josh, but then remembers that Lauren said he should be looking for a relationship, not a one-night stand. Changing his tactics, Oscar chats with Josh, and the pair get to know one another.

As Josh chats about his sister, and Oscar reveals his ex left him broken-hearted, the pair have no idea they’re both talking about Jasmine.

The pair hit it off and end up sharing a passionate kiss on the dancefloor. But while fans are thrilled that ‘Joscar’ is finally happening, they are all worried about the same problem, which could spell disaster for the couple…

Josh and Oscar share their first kiss (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans are worried for Oscar and Josh

Taking to social media, fans have pointed out that while things are hotting up for ‘Joscar’ – it will all come tumbling down when they realise they have Jasmine in common…

“Josh and Oscar would be so good if it wasn’t in the middle of a goddamn love triangle and the other person was Jasmine,” fumed one fan on X.

Someone else agreed that Jasmine isn’t going to be happy. “I’m curious to see how Jasmine might react when she discovers that Oscar is getting close to her twin brother!”

Over on Reddit, fans were saying the same thing. “Enjoy Oscar and Josh while you can, because this certainly won’t last. Dating your ex’s brother and Oscar still doesn’t know yet that Jasmine killed Anthony in self-defence. I can’t wait for this to come out already!”

“Intrigued to see where they go with the Josh/Oscar/Jasmine dynamic. Although I can’t help but think Oscar already has far more chemistry with Josh,” agreed another viewer.

So while Walford’s latest romance is already turning heads, it looks like this one could be heading for a dramatic fallout sooner rather than later.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for this week: Oscar and Josh sleep together and Vinny has a grand gesture for Penny