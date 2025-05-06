EastEnders fans groan as Cindy Beale makes huge comeback after months away: ‘Can she go away again?’

Last night’s episode of EastEnders saw Cindy Beale return to the soap after months of a self-imposed exodus from Walford. This came after she’d learned that it was Kathy who attacked her on Christmas Day – and pushed Ian in front of Reiss’s car in retaliation.

Needing to take some time away from Walford after causing the explosion at the Queen Vic – and, inadvertently, the death of Martin – she’s been staying with pal Gita over the last few weeks.

She returned last night as Peter and Lauren celebrated their engagement, rocking up as though nothing had happened. Needless to say, neither of her families were happy to see her – and nor were a large segment of the audience.

Cindy returns… again (Credit: BBC)

Cindy’s back – and EastEnders fans aren’t happy

Writing as Cindy returned, fans share their thoughts. And not everyone was happy to see this particular bad penny back on the Square.

“Our nice rest from Cindy is over,” wept one fan on Reddit.

“Honestly cindy can just gooooo,” said another.

“Cindy’s back. Can she go away again yet,” a third sighed, over on X.

“Can they just send Cindy away again!” exclaimed a fourth.

“OMG! Cindy, just GO AWAY !! I despise this character, its draining having her on tv,” said another.

Are you happy to see Cindy back again?

Cindy doesn’t get the warm welcome she’d hoped for (Credit: BBC)

Cindy exposes Kathy as her attacker in EastEnders tonight

As Cindy’s return continues to cause chaos among the Walford residents tonight (Tuesday, May 6), by naming Kathy as her attacker. And, afterwards, she goes to confront Lauren – only to find her in labour.

And, as the story continues this week, she attempts to get Lauren to hospital when their ambulance is delayed. Meanwhile, Chelsea tells Peter that Lauren’s gone into labour. Will the baby be okay?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One