Cindy packed her bags and decided to leave Walford tonight in EastEnders (Tuesday, February 25). But, will she come back?

Gathering her family together at Beale’s Eels, she informed them that she would be leaving the Square as she didn’t trust them.

But, as Cindy heads to the tube station, has Michelle Collins actually left the soap again?

Cindy packed her bags (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Cindy leaves Walford

This evening on the Square, Cindy gathered her family for a meeting at Beale’s Eels. She apologised for being ominous but knew they wouldn’t come if she wasn’t somewhat mysterious.

She then said that she was leaving Walford as she couldn’t carry on living in a place where one of them had attacked her. She still believed that one of her own was to blame for the Christmas attack despite Kathy’s admission last week.

Her family didn’t care about the news and told her that they wouldn’t be stopping her from leaving. In fact, they were rather pleased to hear that Cindy was going to stay with friend Gita.

Later on though, Junior stopped Cindy at the Walford East Tube Station and advised her not to let her family drive her away.

With her suitcase in hand, Cindy admitted that she wasn’t going to. She just wanted them to think they’d won for a little while…

Cindy packed her bags… (Credit: BBC)

Has Michelle Collins left role as Cindy?

Cindy left Walford tonight but something tells us she won’t be gone for long. Implying to Junior that she’s still secretly plotting against her family, Cindy’s out for her revenge.

It’s not clear whether Michelle Collins has officially left the soap, but the ending of tonight’s episode suggested that there’s more to come in Cindy’s story…

She’s off to stay at her old friend Gita’s place for a while, but how long will it be before she returns? And, will she get the revenge she hopes for? Only time will tell…

Read more: EastEnders ‘death by bathtub’ and Sonia’s reaction best ending

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.