EastEnders fans disappointed over soap’s April Fool’s joke

It is April 1, so you can always expect a few cheeky pranks, but EastEnders may have accidentally outdone itself this year. The soap’s latest April Fool’s joke has left fans less amused and more frustrated, with many saying it is actually an idea worth making for real.

Instead of laughing it off, viewers have been quick to say the BBC should turn the gag into a proper episode.

The Queen Vic pub has seen it all (Credit: ITV)

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EastEnders plays April Fool’s Day joke

Sharing posts across X, Facebook and Instagram, EastEnders teased what sounded like a bold and unusual special episode. Alongside an image of the famous Queen Vic bust wearing camera goggles, the soap set out its tongue-in-cheek announcement.

EastEnders announces groundbreaking POV episode filmed through the eyes of the Queen Vic Bust. Head here for the full story ?? https://t.co/hRNhCZowrt #EastEnders @BBC @BBCiPlayer @BBCOne pic.twitter.com/X0HrQG3ETV — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) April 1, 2026

The soap claimed it was planning “a groundbreaking POV episode filmed through the eyes of the Queen Vic Bust.”

According to the post, “EastEnders will broadcast a first-of-its-kind special episode filmed entirely from the point of view of the Queen Victoria bust. For the first time in the show’s 41 year history, viewers will see every argument, secret, slap, kiss and pint-pull through the unblinking eyes of Walford’s most famous pub ornament, offering a unique vantage point on the drama unfolding in Albert Square.”

There was even a quote attributed to Ralf L’oposi, the show’s Chief Technology Officer. He said: “It’s been one of the most complex technological undertakings we’ve ever attempted but we can’t wait for our audience to experience this unique and innovative episode.

“The Queen Vic bust has witnessed countless iconic moments over the decades and has many stories to tell – it’s time for her to tell them.”

The Queen Vic bust has seen a few things – and even committed a few crimes! (Credit: BBC)

Fans react

However, rather than groaning at the prank, plenty of fans were left wishing it was actually happening. In fact, many reckon it sounds like one of the soap’s more creative ideas.

“Honestly I know it’s an April Fool’s joke but like the concept is fantastic,” wrote one viewer on social media.

Another agreed: “Funny that an April Fool’s joke is one of the best ideas they have ever had.”

“That’s…actually a really good idea,” said a third. “A whole ep seeing the corner of the pub. You can have some great funny moments, important conversations and you could even do a good reveal at the end of the ep. I know it’s April Fool’s but they should hang onto this idea!”

“Is it me or is there actually the gem of a good idea here?” asked another.

A fifth added: “Wait though!! When the joke story is actually an episode you really would love to watch???”

It might have been meant as a bit of fun, but could EastEnders could be onto something?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders? Who’s joining and returning?

EastEnders airs Monday to Friday at 7.30pm on BBC One.