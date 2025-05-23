Who’s leaving EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

In recent weeks, EastEnders has seen the departures of Walford legends Martin Fowler, Bianca Jackson and Sonia Fowler. And they won’t be alone either, following the news that Stacey Slater is set to exit the soap later this year.

But never fear – there are also a host of old faces expected to return to the soap, as well some rumoured returns too. And, with newcomers Ross and Joel Marshall already making waves in Walford, the Square remains as drama-packed as ever.

Here’s a round up of who is leaving, returning and joining the cast of EastEnders this year.

Who’s leaving EastEnders?

EastEnders star Emma Barton is taking a break from the soap (Credit: BBC)

Honey Mitchell

The latest star announced to be leaving Walford is Honey Mitchell, played by Emma Barton. The actress, who first appeared on the soap in 2005, is said to be taking a break from the soap to appear in a pantomime production of Snow White.

In a change from Honey’s sunny and upbeat disposition, she’ll be playing wicked witch Carabosse. A spokesperson from Torquay Princess Theatre told The Sun: “Emma is delighted to be back on stage, working with Jordan Productions again, in Sleeping Beauty.

“With live music, stunning sets, slick choreography, sensational costumes and special effects, Sleeping Beauty promises to be Torquay’s most spectacular Pantomime ever.”

However, Emma’s departure is only expected to be brief, and she should resume filming duties after the Christmas break.

Bernie’s the last of the Taylor family (Picture: BBC)

Bernie Taylor

It was revealed this month that Clair Norris has been axed from the soap after eight years of playing Bernie Taylor. First arriving on the Square with mum Karen and brother Keanu, Bernie’s been at a loose end since they both left in 2023.

Revealing the news, a source told The Sun: “Every time a soap gets a new boss they want to make their own changes – it’s nothing personal. The writing has been on the wall for Bernie for some time so it wasn’t really a surprise to Clair.”

“She was the last Taylor standing and it’s time to close the chapter on them and let Clair go on to do other things.”

Stacey’s struggled with her grief since Martin’s death (Credit: BBC)

Stacey Slater

The most high-profile of the recent exit announcements, Lacey Turner is set to leave the soap after 21 years. The actress has played Stacey Slater since 2004, growing the ranks of the Slater family with her own brood of children in Lily, Arthur and Hope.

“We can confirm that Lacey will be off-screen later this year,” a soap insider revealed. “But there is plenty of more drama to come beforehand and we will look forward to planning Stacey’s return when Lacey decides the time is right.”

In real life, Lacey gave birth to her third child, Gipsy Olive. She took a quick break from filming, but returned for the soap’s 40th anniversary live episode – just in time for Martin’s traumatic death. Given Lacey’s parenting duties and Stacey’s guilt and grief in the soap, we’d say they’ve both earned a break!

Ellie Dadd plays Walford teenager Amy (Credit: BBC)

Amy Mitchell

Like Honey Mitchell star Emma Barton, young Ellie Dadd will ‘take a break’ from the soap to pursue a pantomime role. Ellie, who plays Amy Mitchell, will play Belle in a production of Beauty and The Beast later this year.

Announcing Ellie’s performance on Instagram last week, the Croydon Fairfield Halls account wrote: “A seasoned stage performer with West End credits including Matilda the Musical, Ellie is ready to charm Croydon with a performance that promises grace, humour, and warmth ”

This isn’t Ellie’s first panto either – having starred in a production of Sleeping Beauty last year. It is expected that she will take a break from the soap while she appears on stage during the festive period.

Steve McFadden plays the Mitchell icon (Credit: BBC)

Phil Mitchell

Another Mitchell taking a break for panto, Walford icon Phil will likely be set for a holiday as Steve McFadden heads to the stage this Christmas. The star – and panto regular – will appear in a production of Aladdin, where he’ll play its ‘boo-able’ baddie.

But what does Steve’s new role mean for Phil?

It’s likely he’ll take a break from Walford to excuse Steve’s absence from set, perhaps tying in with best pal Nigel Bates’ imminent exit from the soap…

Nigel is suffering from dementia (Credit: BBC)

Nigel Bates

Although Nigel’s exit storyline hasn’t yet been confirmed, the soap icon is living on borrowed time. Returning to the soap last year after a 26-year absence, Nigel revealed that he was suffering from dementia, and had run out on his family so as not to be a burden.

Since then, he’s moved in with Phil, who took on carer duties for his old friend. With Nigel’s dementia symptoms worsening, it’s only a matter of time before the story takes an even more tragic course.

While the soap hasn’t revealed when or how exactly Nigel will depart, it’s widely believed that he’ll do so at Christmas this year.

Felix is on his way out (Picture: BBC)

Felix Baker

Earlier this year, the BBC confirmed that Felix Baker, played by Matthew James Morrison, would be leaving the soap. This makes him the first character to leave in the wake of former Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw’s own departure.

With Felix set to exit ‘later this year,’ a source told The Sun: “It’s never an easy decision for bosses when they have to make the decision for a character to leave.

“Matthew has been great, but bosses felt the time was right to say goodbye to Felix.”

Lily’s gone to stay with her dad, Ryan (Credit: BBC)

Who’s leaving EastEnders: Lily Slater

Lily Slater left the soap this week as mum Stacey continued to struggle with her grief. Left to cope with Charli and the kids as Stacey wallowed in her pain upstairs, Lily reached breaking point. As a vicious confrontation ensued, Lily called dad Ryan, informing her family that she’d be going to stay with him while Stacey sorted herself out.

Mother and daughter managed to reconcile somewhat before Lily left, but she couldn’t promise when – or if – she’d be back.

We’d wager that star Lillia Turner’s exit from the soap is only temporary, but news of her return remains to be seen.

Sisters Sonia and Bianca left earlier this year (Picture: BBC)

Sonia Fowler and Bianca Jackson

This year saw the exit of two Walford greats, as Sonia Fowler and Bianca Jackson both left the soap. This came at the end of a traumatic year for both women – with Sonia imprisoned after being blamed for the murder of Reiss Colwell’s wife, while Bianca was locked up by the man himself.

The truth eventually came out, and both Sonia and Bianca were free when the truth about Reiss’s crimes were revealed. As his world came crashing down around him, so did The Queen Vic – and Reiss was crushed to death by a falling bathtub in the ensuing carnage.

Sonia and Bianca left Walford behind as they fled to Bali on Sonia’s estranged dad’s dime, taking her newly-returned daughter Bex with her too.

Martin died during the live episode (Credit: BBC)

Who’s leaving EastEnders? Martin Fowler

Walford legend Martin Fowler, played by James Bye, left the soap during the soap’s 40th anniversary celebrations. During the special live episode in February, Martin found his legs crushed by a large piece of metal following the Vic fire.

He then suffered from crush syndrome when the metal was lifted, causing him to have a heart attack which led to his death. The tragedy leaves behind a great void, which a grief -stricken Stacey Slater is still suffering from.

Who’s returning to EastEnders in 2025?

Is Max coming back for Stacey? (Credit: BBC/Composite: ED!)

Max Branning

Fans have been clamouring for the return of Max Branning ever since he left the soap in 2021. The lothario and love rat, played by actor Jake Wood, left for New Zealand after burning most of his bridges in Walford.

However, with daughter Lauren having recently given birth to baby Jimmy and soon to marry partner Peter, the time may be right for Max to attempt a reconciliation of sorts.

Speculation has been rife since Lacey Turner announced that she’d be leaving the soap that Max might come back to facilitate Stacey’s exit. Could Max return in Stacey and Lauren’s time of need? And, if so, what does his future hold?

Will Clare return for dad Nigel? (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Clare Bates

With Nigel’s time in Walford running out, many have questioned where his family are at this time. Top of the list is daughter Clare, played by Hollyoaks star Gemma Bissix. Since returning, Nigel has mentioned Clare often – speaking to Yolande recently of how deeply he misses her.

This has led to some speculation that Clare might return as Nigel’s condition worsens. The news that Gemma will be returning to Hollyoaks to reprise her role as another Clare has shed doubt on a potential return, but we’re holding out hope regardless.

Will Clare reconcile with her dad before it’s too late?

We’re overdue a Shirley return (Credit: BBC)

Shirley Carter

It’s fair to say Walford hasn’t been kind to Shirley Carter. She left at the end of December 2022 after her son, Mick Carter disappeared at sea.

Following the death of her sister Tina Carter the previous year, she felt too haunted by their ghosts to stick around. However, the good news is Shirl will return – we think!

An EastEnders spokesperson told Digital Spy at the time: “Linda Henry will be returning to EastEnders.”

But this was a while ago and we’re still waiting! Dean Wicks suggested his mum was in hospital after having a mental breakdown. But was he telling the truth? Is she really struggling? How long before we see her in Walford again?

Zoe left in 2005 (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Zoe Slater

Michelle Ryan’s Zoe Slater left the soap 20 years ago, but that hasn’t stopped fans from wanting her back. Indeed, on the list of characters fans would most like to see return to Walford, Zoe is only a little behind the mighty Shirley Carter.

For her part, Michelle hasn’t ruled out a return one day. “Never say never!” the star exclaimed when asked by a fan if she’d consider coming back.

When another fan suggested that a Zoe comeback would be ‘epic,’ Michelle replied: “That’s for the producers to decide.”

With Stacey’s departure imminent, Walford is sorely missing its Slater contingent. The time’s never been more right for a Zoe Slater homecoming.

Vicki returned to Walford earlier this year (Picture: BBC)

Vicki Fowler

Now played by Alice Haig, Vicki Fowler returned to EastEnders earlier this year for Martin’s funeral. Since then, she’s stuck around, giving some much-needed words of wisdom to Zack as he tried to decide what to do about the whole Barney Mitchell situation

She’s settling back into Walford quite nicely, but what Vicki doesn’t know is that her man Ross is hiding a secret – Joel’s vile sex tape of Avani.

How will she react when she finds out the extent of Joel’s creepiness?

Who’s joining EastEnders in 2025?

There have also been some new faces joining the Square this year.

Joel and Ross arrived in Walford along with Vicki (Credit: BBC)

Ross and Joel Marshall

When Vicki returned to Walford earlier this year, she did so with her new man in tow. Ross – for whom she’d left teenage sweetheart Spencer Moon – came with his own set of baggage, son Joel.

Since arriving in Walford, Joel has unleashed all manner of disruption, sleeping with local teen Avani – and recording it without her knowledge or consent. His sleeping with Avani has already put himself on a collision course with an angry Ravi Gulati. One can only imagine what danger he’ll be in when he finds out the full truth.

Will Joel and Ross’s stay in Walford be a short-lived one?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

