EastEnders fans confused as forgotten Will Mitchell is unrecognisable as he returns

Tonight’s episode of EastEnders (available on iPlayer now) delivers a shocking twist for Nugget as he has another seizure, but it is not Nugget’s health scare that has viewers talking – it is the sudden reappearance of Will Mitchell.

As Priya fusses over Nugget before he heads off to college, she double-checks that he has his epilepsy medication. Nugget reassures her that he does. Later, however, Ravi makes a worrying discovery while doing the washing, finding the tablets still sitting in Nugget’s jeans pocket.

Concerned, Ravi phones his son to ask if he needs the medication. By that point, Nugget has already realised his mistake but brushes it off, deciding he will be fine to take them later.

That decision quickly proves costly. As Nugget joins Denzel, Tommy and Ricky at McKlunkys, he suddenly collapses and suffers a seizure.

Denzel immediately springs into action, staying by his friend’s side and making sure he is safe. But the ordeal is made even more humiliating when Nugget wets himself during the fit, in full view of everyone there.

Nugget has a seizure, and Denzel looks after him (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans are fuming with Will Mitchell

But while Denzel shouted for Tommy to find Priya, fans were surprised to see Will Mitchell popping up in the scene.

Not only has he not been seen on screen for months, but he also seems to have undergone a character change. Instead of helping Nugget, he filmed Nugget’s fit on his phone.

Fans were horrified to see Will acting so out of character, and voiced their anger at him coming back as a different person on social media…

“That Will moment felt extremely out of character. I always remember him being one of the nicer teens. Doesn’t seem like the type to film someone having a seizure,” said one fan on Reddit.

Another agreed: “I didn’t even realise it was Will, that’s how many times he’s appeared in the programme recently!”

“First Will Mitchell appearance in a while, and they slip him into the scene in McKlunkeys to film Nugget having a seizure. Feels out of character for him to do that,” added another viewer.

Over on X fans were saying the same thing: “Why would Will film Nugget having a seizure? It’s so unlike him,” said one fan.

While another agreed that it seemed a strange way to bring Will back to the soap: “I’m sorry, EastEnders brings Will back for his annual appearance to have him film Nugget having a seizure?!”

Will Mitchell filmed Nugget having a seizure, and EastEnders fans aren’t happy (Credit: BBC)

Ravi gets the blame

Denzel takes Nugget home and carefully explains to Priya what has happened. Mortified, Nugget heads straight for the shower.

Ravi rushes home as soon as he hears, but Priya wastes no time laying the blame at his door. Furious that he has not collected Nugget’s prescription, she rounds on him for failing to make sure their son has what he needs.

Determined to fix the situation, Ravi dashes to the pharmacy. But once there, he loses his temper when there is a problem with the medication and ends up holding everyone hostage. How will Nugget react when he sees Ravi spiralling?

