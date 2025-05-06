EastEnders fans confused amid Sharon ‘disappearance’

Fans of EastEnders have been left confused amid the sudden absence of Sharon Watts from the soap. Sharon was last seen a few weeks ago, as sister Vicki returned to Walford for Martin’s funeral.

Struggling with her emotions, Sharon found herself unable to attend the funeral. Although she could be seen in the street as the procession carried his coffin down the street, Jean Slater later explained that Sharon had opted not to attend the service.

As Martin’s family and friends gathered to say goodbye, Sharon quietly left… and hasn’t been seen since. But where is Sharon – and is she coming back?

Sharon was unable to attend Martin’s funeral service (Credit: BBC)

Where is Sharon on Eastenders?

Unable to face her grief, Sharon decided to stay with her son’s ex, Jada Lennox, and her granddaughter Alyssa. Sharon has yet to return, while Vicki, Ross and Joel have remained in her home, waiting.

However, Sharon’s sudden ‘exit’ from the soap has left fans wondering whether this was entirely planned by the writers, leaving another character to take up the void last minute.

With Sharon not around, Vicki paid Zack a visit last night (Monday, May 5). It was then that she revealed she knew all about the situation with Barney and Nicola – leaving some wondering whether the conversation had originally been intended for Sharon.

Vicki explained that Sharon had filled her in (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans left questioning missing Sharon

“Did anyone else find the scene with Vicki telling Zack she knows everything as Sharon told her odd?” asked one fan on Reddit. I could just be misjudging but it felt as if that was a last minute rewrite with Letitia Dean off screen at the moment and Vicki taking on Sharon’s role in the story.”

“I actually find it a bit odd we’ve barely seen much of Vicki since she came back! Again, wonder if that is tied into Letitia Dean being off,” said another.

“I would say so, it definitely doesn’t seem like Sharon was expected to be away. Vicki hasn’t really had any air time either so I think she might’ve had a storyline planned out with Sharon before they knew Letitia was taking leave,” said another.

Regardless of whether this speculation is true or not, neither the BBC nor Letitia Dean have addressed the character’s absence. We’d expect Sharon to return from her travels later this year.

Read more: EastEnders fan theory predicts Harry is Benji’s son

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Walford East now!