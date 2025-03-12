EastEnders follow-up: As Nicola reveals Teddy Mitchell’s ‘killer’ secret, is Zack next on his list?

In tonight’s episode of EastEnders (Wednesday, March 12), Nicola tried to scare off Zack by revealing Teddy Mitchell’s big secret.

She told Zack about Harry’s ex-girlfriend Shireen who disappeared four years ago. And, how Teddy had killed her.

But, as Nicola warns Zack that Teddy is dangerous, could he kill him next?

EastEnders: Teddy Mitchell’s ‘killer’ secret

After Barney dropped Sharon’s secret that she slept with Grant to Teddy, he lashed out and started to beat Zack up once he tried to intervene.

Barney then saw Teddy attacking Zack and begged him to stop. And, Teddy actually listened to ‘his son’ and stopped with the punches.

Later on, the truth about Teddy’s true dangerous side came out as Nicola warned Zack to keep quiet about Barney actually being his son.

Sharon then warned Zack that things could get ‘a whole lot worse’ if Teddy found out the truth about Zack being Barney’s dad.

Nearer the end of the episode, Nicola asked Zack if he knew about Shireen – Harry’s ex-girlfriend.

She then warned Zack that Teddy could kill him, like he did Shireen. It was in his best interest to stay quiet about his paternity secret.

Will Teddy kill Zack in EastEnders?

Teddy’s proved that he has a violent streak (he is a Mitchell, after all), and now Nicola’s dropped a huge bombshell that he’s actually a killer.

Of course, this could’ve just been a story to scare Zack into staying quiet about Barney. But, something happened to Shireen and she’s adamant Teddy finished her off.

Secrets never stay secrets for long in Soapland though, meaning that Zack could be in real trouble when Teddy inevitably finds out that ‘his boy’ isn’t actually is. But, could Zack be Teddy’s next victim and end up murdered? Does he need to watch his back?

