EastEnders: Everything that was wrong with Martin’s funeral

Martin Fowler’s funeral aired in EastEnders last night (Monday, April 7) but fans have now spotted some ‘flaws.’

It’s taken quite a few weeks for Martin to be laid to rest, but now he’s finally buried with his loved ones paying their respects. But, what went wrong?

1. A long wait

Martin Fowler died during the soap’s 40th anniversary live episode back in February when his legs were crushed by a large steel beam.

Since then, Ruby has been planning his send-off… and it took her almost seven weeks to hold the funeral and lay Martin to rest. A rather long wait…

One fan commented: “Can’t believe EastEnders made us wait nearly 7 weeks for Martin’s funeral. Now I’m crying again. The soil from the allotment has ended me.”

Martin’s funeral took a while to happen (Credit: BBC)

2. Coffin bearers

Martin’s loved ones were seen carrying his coffin at the funeral, but the choice of certain coffin bearers has baffled fans.

Fans have been left confused over the decision to have Harvey and Freddie carry the coffin. They don’t even remember Martin and Freddie interacting…

One fan on X shared: “Shrimpy had more right to carry Martin’s coffin than Harvey or Freddie, I said what I said.”

Another person agreed: “Sorry to say but have we ever seen Freddie and Martin interact?”

3. Lack of interactions

Bex and Vicki Fowler both returned back to Walford recently so that they could say goodbye to Martin.

However, despite Bex being back, she wasn’t actually seen having conversations with Lily, Hope or Arthur…

A viewer commented: “Bex returns for her father’s funeral & doesn’t interact with her little siblings? OK EastEnders. Be [bleeping] for real.”

A few were no-shows (Credit: BBC)

4. No shows

While Sharon and Lily both got ready for the funeral, it seemed that Sharon couldn’t actually face attending.

And Lily and Stacey’s slap in the Square beforehand meant that Lily also missed the chance to say a final goodbye to her dad.

And, Martin’s sister Michelle didn’t even return for the occasion at all. Fans can’t believe it.

One person questioned: “Sharon’s missing the funeral?”

Another wondered: “How is Michelle Fowler not at her own brother’s funeral?”

A third person added: “Lily doesn’t realise that not attending her dad’s funeral is going to ruin her life.”

Martin was finally laid to rest (Credit: BBC)

5. Elaborate funeral

We all expected something big seeing as it took Ruby such a long time to plan Martin’s funeral.

However, with such an elaborate and lengthy tribute to the much-loved Walford resident, fans have now questioned where all they money came from…

A fan on social media shared: “That is one long funeral on EastEnders, and amazing how they can afford a £10K funeral with all the horses etc…”

